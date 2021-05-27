BMPCC 6K Pro review: "A lot of picture quality in a highly portable device"
The BMPCC 6K Pro is Blackmagic Design's latest iteration of the Pocket Cinema Camera series. Phil Rhodes takes it through its paces. The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro has a thirteen-syllable title. For today’s purposes, we’ll call it the BMPCC 6K Pro, but while we can shrink the name we can’t shrink the camera, which is, while fairly compact, not nearly as pocket-sized as that name suggests. It’s also not nearly as small as the earliest incarnations of the range, which you really could slide into a reasonably capacious pocket and lamentably overlook until the washing machine starts making a loud clanking sound during the spin cycle. The BMPCC 6K Pro is big enough to make that sort of accidental laundry incident unlikely, although it's compact enough to avoid standing out in a crowd.www.redsharknews.com