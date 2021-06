Myles Garrett didn't want to miss a chance to take reps with some of the new teammates the Browns have added to their defense in 2021. The defensive line, in particular, has plenty of them. Garrett, who led the Browns with 12 sacks last season, is the only 2020 starter from the unit who will return to Cleveland this season, and as the top leader of a defense flush with new players at every position, he was eager to slip on a jersey and start his on-field work with the 2021 version of the Browns defense.