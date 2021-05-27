Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottsdale, AZ

The construction possibility that skips permitting issues

By David Kitai
mpamag.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile new construction loans for investors offer a wealth of opportunity for brokers in today’s market, there’s another segment of investors who need help on big projects now. Those investors are builders who had projects in process at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sudden lockdowns and lingering supply disruptions being felt to this day have put many of these projects into distressed situations as investors lack the liquidity and support to move an otherwise profitable project forward. These investors need a savvy broker and the right lending partner.

www.mpamag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Scottsdale, AZ
Industry
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Industry
City
Scottsdale, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Mortgage#Capital Costs#Business Process#Labor Costs#Refinance#Lendingone#Covid#Supply Disruptions#Closing Costs#Builders#Flexible Lending Programs#Investors#Liquidity#Loans#Borrowers#Market#Brokers#Smart Refinances#Shutdown#Distressed Situations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Construction
Related
Economycrimewatchpa.com

Soliciting Permits Issued - Trinity Solar, Inc.

Soliciting Permits have been issued to the following individuals soliciting business door-to-door for Trinity Solar, Inc. These individuals have been checked and cleared by DTPD. They will be provided information where they are permitted to solicit and some general rules pertaining to conduct expected of them while they solicit for their business. Please note the dates for each permit issued.
Bedford, INwbiw.com

Bedford Planning Department issues 22 permits for the Month of May

BEDFORD – The Bedford Planning Department issued 22 permits during the month of May. A remodeling project at the German American Bank on 16th Street brought a total of $850,000 to this commercial project. Residential construction of new homes and remodeling projects brought $621,950 in a new residential project and...
Grosse Ile Township, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Grosse Ile bridge repair permits approved, construction to begin June 14

GROSSE ILE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved the final permits for the Grosse Ile bridge repairs and construction is expected to begin this month. The May 2020 bridge closure was meant to provide more permanent repairs, which the township says are needed to increase the life expectancy of the 90-year-old bridge and to also lift its current weight restrictions.
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

No new large-scale commercial permits issued in Killeen

Six different developers last week purchased permits to build 19 different homes in Killeen — nine single family residence and 10 multi family residence. All 10 of the multi family residence are being constructed by Axia Contracting LLC. The nine single family homes are being built by the other five developers, according to the Killeen permit list from May 21-27.
Providence County, RIhydroreview.com

FERC issues preliminary permit for 250-kW Manville Dam Project

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has issued a preliminary permit to One Drop Hydro LLC to study the feasibility of the 250-kW Manville Dam Project in Providence County, Rhode Island. The proposed Manville Dam project, on the Blackstone River, would consist of the existing 246-foot-long, 18-foot-high stone masonry, arch-gravity Manville...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Biden plans action to thwart construction supply issues

CLEVELAND, May 27 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday he will soon take action to ease U.S. supply pressures in construction materials, eliminate transportation bottlenecks and stop anti-competitive practices in the economy. “In the coming weeks, my administration will take steps to combat these supply pressures, starting with...
IndustryWLTX.com

Lumber shortage, rising prices cause issues in the construction industry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Soaring lumber prices and insufficient supply is hitting the construction industry with a one-two blow. And, across the board, the lumber shortage is impacting everything from commercial construction to home building and even some of DIY projects. The lumber shortage is a result of several factors,...
Los Angeles, CAPLANetizen

Housing Permits

Texas Metros Lead Residential Building Permit Activity in 2020; Atlanta, Phoenix Also in the Top 5. Multi-Family Leads Recent Housing Uptick in California. Detroit's Regional Housing Construction Industry Shifts Toward Multi-Family. April 29, 2018, 7am PDT. The Detroit Free Press. Comparing Housing Permits Around the Sun Belt. May 19, 2016,...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Non-profit head defends city leader whose construction was shut down over permit

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - It’s been about survival for some community leaders in Baltimore. "We’re not begging, we’re building," said Marlo Hargrove. For 18 years Hargrove with his non-profit F.A.C.E, Freedom Advocates Celebrating Ex-Offenders has been fighting to work in one of Baltimore’s hardest hit communities. "The zipcode, 21217 has the...
Income TaxArkansas Business

Explaining the Solar Investment Tax Credit

The solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) has proven to be the most successful federal policy to support the growth of solar energy in the United States. Since enacted in 2006, the ITC has made way for the U.S. solar industry to grow by more than 10,000%, which has created hundreds of thousands of jobs and invested billions of dollars in the U.S. economy. Utility-scale solar has grown rapidly across the country and the long-term stability of this federal policy has allowed businesses to continue driving their operating costs down. The ITC is a clear policy success story — one that has resulted in a stronger and cleaner economy.
Marshall, NCnc.gov

RELEASE: Air Permit Issued for Madison Asphalt LLC

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has issued an air permit for Madison Asphalt LLC, a drum-mix asphalt plant in Marshall, NC. Division staff thoroughly reviewed the comments received on the draft permit during the public hearing and comment period. In response to community...
Jonesboro, ARJonesboro Sun

Building permits

Building permits issued by the City of Jonesboro from May 20 through Thursday, with the owner or contractor, location, type and estimated cost:. Stracener Brothers Construction, 2929 S. Caraway Road, commercial alteration, $560,000. Sheldon Construction, 1988 Sunrise Cove, new residence, $185,000. Spanky’s Construction, 5212 Prospect Road, new residence, $150,000. Mark...
Park County, WYPowell Tribune

Permit renewals

Notice is hereby given that applications have been filed in the Park County Clerk’s office to renew the following liquor licenses for the period of 7/25/21 through 7/24/22:. Bill Cody Ranch, 2604 Yellowstone Hwy, Cody Owner: Jelks Ranch Holdings, LLC. Blackwater Creek Ranch, 1516 Yellowstone Hwy, Cody Owner: Beale Properties,...
Currituck County, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck implements more efficient system for issuing reentry permits

Currituck County Emergency Management is implementing a more efficient system for issuing reentry permits to Corolla businesses in time for the 2021 hurricane season. A new web address – www.currituckreentry.com – provides a one-stop shop for local businesses to obtain reentry permits for their employees. These permits are necessary to enter Corolla after an evacuation of the Outer Banks.
Comal County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

TCEQ and Vulcan Construction Materials file appeal in bid to overturn ruling against air-quality permit for Comal County quarry

The ongoing legal battle surrounding a proposed 1,500-acre quarry owned by Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC has been taken to the 3rd Court of Appeals. Vulcan and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality filed an appeal on April 30 after a judge in the 459th District Court in Travis County called for the TCEQ’s approval of an air permit previously granted to Vulcan to be reversed.
Industryfarms.com

Possible Tank-Mix Issues with the New VRA Sentris

As a result of the 2021 updates to the labels of the approved dicamba products for use in Xtend and XtendFlex soybean, volatility reducing agents (VRAs) must now be added to the tank when spraying XtendiMax, Engenia, or Tavium. Currently, two of the most common VRAs that are approved for...
Industryforeignpolicyi.org

5 Tips for Understanding the Crude Oil Market

When it comes to investing, an investor has many options available nowadays, including the crypto market and the crude oil market. Understanding any market before making any decisions is an important task to do. People get to know about the fluctuations in this market when there is a hike in their prices at the petrol stations.