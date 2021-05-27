The construction possibility that skips permitting issues

The solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) has proven to be the most successful federal policy to support the growth of solar energy in the United States. Since enacted in 2006, the ITC has made way for the U.S. solar industry to grow by more than 10,000%, which has created hundreds of thousands of jobs and invested billions of dollars in the U.S. economy. Utility-scale solar has grown rapidly across the country and the long-term stability of this federal policy has allowed businesses to continue driving their operating costs down. The ITC is a clear policy success story — one that has resulted in a stronger and cleaner economy.