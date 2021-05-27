The construction possibility that skips permitting issues
While new construction loans for investors offer a wealth of opportunity for brokers in today’s market, there’s another segment of investors who need help on big projects now. Those investors are builders who had projects in process at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sudden lockdowns and lingering supply disruptions being felt to this day have put many of these projects into distressed situations as investors lack the liquidity and support to move an otherwise profitable project forward. These investors need a savvy broker and the right lending partner.www.mpamag.com