An explosive dialogue about education, history, and race in ‘The Niceties’ from MTC

Sixteen years ago, I completed a degree in psychology, with double minors in religion and philosophy. I planned my coursework out with obsessive precision, so that I managed to get almost all my course credits within these three subjects. I sprinkled in a bit of sociology, political science and yoga to round things out. With these courses as my areas of focus, I spent four years of my life writing papers and arguing. I often think back to that atmosphere of rigorous debate, missing the energy of those students around me. As we engaged in considering new ideas and trying on different worldviews, we shaped our belief systems to take with us into the next stage of life. What was so different about that time? Though I miss it, would I even want to integrate that kind of dialogue into my life these days? What would be the value?