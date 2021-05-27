An explosive dialogue about education, history, and race in ‘The Niceties’ from MTC
There’s nothing nice about The Niceties – it’s angry, combative, and explosive, and far from the eponymous suggestion of politeness in social behavior and etiquette. Originally presented as part of Manhattan Theatre Club’s Ted Snowdon Reading Series in 2017, the play made its fully-staged rolling world premiere in the 2018-19 season of MTC in New York, The Huntington in Boston, and McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton. Now a new digital production is being streamed by MTC in association with The Huntington, adapted by playwright Eleanor Burgess specifically for the pandemic-time virtual stage. But, sadly, its message of the ongoing racial inequity, divisiveness, and hostility throughout American history needs no current reimagining; it has become even more immediate and timely in light of the turbulent socio-political events, and calls for radical reform, of the past year (and the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd on Tuesday).dcmetrotheaterarts.com