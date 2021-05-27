FDA Authorizes GSK-Vir’s Antibody Treatment for COVID-19
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology for sotrovimab, a single-dose monoclonal antibody, for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and children 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms. The EUA was granted base on interim data from the Phase III COMET-ICE (COVID-19 Monoclonal antibody Efficacy Trial – Intent to Care Early) trial in high-risk adult outpatients.www.biospace.com