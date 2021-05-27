Cancel
‘A Million Little Things’ Season 3 Episode 16, ‘No One Is To Blame’: What’s the Story?

By Rachel Hunt
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The next episode of A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 16, titled “No One Is To Blame,” brings many changes for the tight-knit group of friends. Katherine Kim (Grace Park) goes on her first date with Alan Kay (Terry Chen). Eddie Saville (David Giuntoli) already breaks his son Theo’s (Tristan Byon) heart. Plus, Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez) struggles to hold it together as he takes on more responsibilities in their group. Will Darcy Cooper (Floriana Lima) and Gary stay together, or is it all too much?

