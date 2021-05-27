Cancel
Foley, MN

Foley Baseball Wraps Up Undefeated Regular Season

By Dave Overlund
WJON
WJON
 17 days ago
The Foley baseball team is headed to the postseason with a perfect 20-0 record. The Falcons defeated Albany 3-1 in their regular-season finale on a dramatic walk-off home run by Brady Wirth. The Falcons reached the state tournament for the first time in school history in 2019 and were looking...

