Dr. Brian Porter to be New Assistant Superintendent
Superintendent Heather Perry announced that Dr. Brian A. Porter will serve as the new Assistant Superintendent of the Gorham School Department beginning July 1, 2021. For the past 21 years, Porter has been principal of Village Elementary School. With years of administrative experience at the middle and elementary levels, he also taught at the pre-K and eighth grade levels in Noble, Maine, and Grand Blanc, Michigan. “I am excited to begin this new chapter in my career,” Porter said, “and look forward to serving the Gorham schools in a new capacity.”www.gorhamtimes.com