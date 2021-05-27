Dr. Brian Porter to be New Assistant Superintendent

Last March, during its 218th academic year, the College sent the student body home for the first time in institutional history. In the midst of every major world event from 1794 to present day, Bowdoin felt that it had the ability to maintain the safety of its students, faculty, staff and surrounding community. However, that streak came to a screeching halt with the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when students were told during spring break in March of 2020 that they would not be allowed to return to campus.