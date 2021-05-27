Controlling Work Interruptions at Home

It has been nearly a year since all of us changed to a work-from-home installation. It’s been confusing, exhausting, and draining. Esther Perel, therapist, and writer, expertly says”it does not operate from home, it’s work with residence”. Online sheds light on the way our home and work have intermingled with one another. We’re waking up to heaps of meals, rushing for the first cup of tea/coffee as we log into the afternoon assembly. Between the meetings we’re completing our breakfast, taking good care of distractions that may come like children, parents, or even pets. Amidst all this, we find ways to create fast food to survive daily. Not to overlook the endless family chores!