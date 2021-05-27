Controlling Work Interruptions at Home
Maybe you are lucky enough to work in a separate room with a door that closes, and hopefully, your family and friends understand that working from home is still working. On the other hand, maybe you share an open-plan living space with a working spouse and a young student or two. Either way, interruptions at home differ from those you typically get in an office setting. Controlling interruptions when working from home can be challenging, but a little planning and some established rules can help.www.biospace.com