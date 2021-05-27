Cancel
Borderlands 3 cross-play update won't come to PS4 and PS5 platforms

By Hirun Cryer
Borderlands 3 is getting ready to enable cross-play on all platforms, but support for PS4 and PS5 has been pulled. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford took to Twitter earlier today to deliver the news through the tweet seen just below. In the announcement, Pitchford says that there's good news and bad news. The former is that Borderlands 3 has been preparing an update that would enable cross-play on all platforms. The latter is that for certification purposes, "the publisher" has required Gearbox to remove cross-play support for PlayStation consoles.

