Borderlands 3 cross-play update won't come to PS4 and PS5 platforms

E3 season is upon us, and exciting new game announcements aren't the only thing coming your way--a bunch of great deals are as well. And no, we're not talking about Amazon Prime Day, though that's coming up soon. Sony has kicked off Days of Play 2021, its annual sale on PlayStation games and accessories that takes place around E3 every summer. As usual, major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop are getting in on the sale as well, so you can pick up cheap PS4 and PS5 games whether you prefer to buy physically or digitally. Days of Play 2021 runs through June 9, so you have a couple of weeks to take advantage of all the discounts.