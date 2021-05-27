3 Skills That Make Introverts Excellent Leaders
Introvert- a reserved or shy person who enjoys spending time alone. ~ Merriam-Webster Dictionary. The concepts of introversion and extroversion have been heavily studied by psychologists and researchers for hundreds of years. It can be easiest to identify and contrast personality differences when looking at people in groups, families and working teams. In the workplace, the differing personality preferences of introverts and extroverts can be displayed in communication, conflict, and leadership styles. Assessments such as the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) can be helpful in deeply understanding your personality.www.biospace.com