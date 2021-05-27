Morrison Chamber Announces 2021 Scholarship Winner

Each year the Auburn Chamber Annual Meeting is the largest gathering of the Auburn business community and an opportunity to celebrate the successes of the past year, applaud outstanding area businesses and look forward to the year ahead. This year’s meeting, held at The Hotel at Auburn University, featured remarks by the following: Rod Carter, 2020 chair of the Auburn Chamber; Dr. Cory Smith, Auburn United Methodist Church; Stacy Williams Jordan, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Real Estate; Anna Hovey, Auburn Chamber; Mayor Ron Anders, City of Auburn; and Elliott MacIsaac, 2021 chair of the Auburn Chamber. The meeting was presented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Real Estate and sponsored by Alabama Power, CenterState Bank, Carr, Riggs & Ingram, Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, Prewett Pest Control and The Hotel at Auburn University.