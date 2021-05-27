Woman charged after 12-year-old hit by car in Hickory Hill, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a woman after a child was hit by a car in Hickory Hill.
The accident happened at Village Grove Drive and Fescue Lane around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said a 12-year-old was hit and rushed to LeBonheur in critical condition.
Police arrested Tiana Buchanon, 22.
She is charged with Driving with License S/R/C, Violation of Financial Law and Violation of Vehicle Registration Law.
©2021 Cox Media Group