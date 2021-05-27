Cancel
Memphis, TN

Woman charged after 12-year-old hit by car in Hickory Hill, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 11 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a woman after a child was hit by a car in Hickory Hill.

The accident happened at Village Grove Drive and Fescue Lane around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said a 12-year-old was hit and rushed to LeBonheur in critical condition.

Police arrested Tiana Buchanon, 22.

She is charged with Driving with License S/R/C, Violation of Financial Law and Violation of Vehicle Registration Law.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

