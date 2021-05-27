New Christian Services Moving into Gorham
Officials of Summit Community Church, Great Falls Construction, the Gorham Planning Board, and the Sebago Technics architectural firm have been continuing to discuss Summit’s plan to build a large, new community church building near the intersection of Cressey Road and Narragansett Street (Route 202), which would be situated across Cressey Road from the Masonic Temple. These discussions have included a presentation at the April 14 Planning Board meeting.www.gorhamtimes.com