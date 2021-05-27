Cancel
Gorham, ME

New Christian Services Moving into Gorham

By John Ersek
gorhamtimes.com
 6 days ago

Officials of Summit Community Church, Great Falls Construction, the Gorham Planning Board, and the Sebago Technics architectural firm have been continuing to discuss Summit’s plan to build a large, new community church building near the intersection of Cressey Road and Narragansett Street (Route 202), which would be situated across Cressey Road from the Masonic Temple. These discussions have included a presentation at the April 14 Planning Board meeting.

