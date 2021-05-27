Cancel
Conway, AR

Conway's Shady Debut Features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross & More

By Mitch Findlay
hotnewhiphop.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConway The Machine's upcoming Shady Records album God Don't Make Mistakes is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. We recently had the honor of chopping it up with The Machine a while back, and the lyricist took a moment to provide an update on the album's status -- teasing a few intriguing guest appearances in the process.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
Conway, AR
Arkansas Entertainment
Eminem
Westside Gunn
Lil Wayne
Rick Ross
