Conway's Shady Debut Features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross & More

Rick Ross is being sued by St. Louis promoters over a missed concert appearance. Ross was supposed to perform at an event in the city of St. Louis back in January, but the event was ultimately canceled. Still, the pair of promoters allege that they contracted the rapper and accuse Ross of costing them over $74,000 in damages. The promoters, Antoine Meeks and Orlando Watson, who represented their companies Black Luxury Entertainment LLC and Rockhouse Entertainment, said in a lawsuit filed in the St. Louis Circuit Court that their companies paid Ross $30,000 on October 21, 2019, with another $30,000 promised to the rapper upon his arrival. Ross never appeared, and the two promoters said they spent an additional $6,000 for the venue, $3,300 on travel expenses, $4,100 on marketing and promotional material, and $25,000 on “production costs.”