Chilmark Town Column: May 28

Memorial Day weekend is upon us. If it’s anything like last weekend, there will be a few telltale signs to come: sunburned shoulders from a few too many hours at the beach; ketchup-stained T-shirts from that cookout in your uncle’s backyard; red itchy welts from the mosquitoes that enjoyed you while you were enjoying your burger and your hot dog; towels laced with fine grains of sand that deposit themselves at the bottom of your dryer; and so much more. These are but a few of the famous signs of summer’s approach.