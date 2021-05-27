Cancel
Cancer

Nanoparticle-mediated convection-enhanced delivery of a DNA intercalator to gliomas circumvents temozolomide resistance

By Yongheng Wang, Yuhang Jiang, Dengshuai Wei, Priya Singh, Yingjie Yu, Teresa Lee, Lingpu Zhang, Hanna K. Mandl, Alexandra S. Piotrowski-Daspit, Xinyuan Chen, Fan Li, Xing Li, Yiyu Cheng, Alexander Josowitz, Fan Yang, Yao Zhao, Fuyi Wang, Zhenwen Zhao, Anita Huttner, Ranjit S. Bindra, Haihua Xiao, W. Mark Saltzman
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexandra S. Piotrowski-Daspit ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4555-32342,. In patients with glioblastoma, resistance to the chemotherapeutic temozolomide (TMZ) limits any survival benefits conferred by the drug. Here we show that the convection-enhanced delivery of nanoparticles containing disulfide bonds (which are cleaved in the reductive environment of the tumour) and encapsulating an oxaliplatin prodrug and a cationic DNA intercalator inhibit the growth of TMZ-resistant cells from patient-derived xenografts, and hinder the progression of TMZ-resistant human glioblastoma tumours in mice without causing any detectable toxicity. Genome-wide RNA profiling and metabolomic analyses of a glioma cell line treated with the cationic intercalator or with TMZ showed substantial differences in the signalling and metabolic pathways altered by each drug. Our findings suggest that the combination of anticancer drugs with distinct mechanisms of action with selective drug release and convection-enhanced delivery may represent a translational strategy for the treatment of TMZ-resistant gliomas.

ChinaNature.com

AMPK-mediated phosphorylation enhances the auto-inhibition of TBC1D17 to promote Rab5-dependent glucose uptake

Dysregulation of glucose homeostasis contributes to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Whilst exercise stimulated activation of AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), an important energy sensor, has been highlighted for its potential to promote insulin-stimulated glucose uptake, the underlying mechanisms for this remain largely unknown. Here we found that AMPK positively regulates the activation of Rab5, a small GTPase which is involved in regulating Glut4 translocation, in both myoblasts and skeletal muscles. We further verified that TBC1D17, identified as a potential interacting partner of Rab5 in our recent study, is a novel GTPase activating protein (GAP) of Rab5. TBC1D17-Rab5 axis regulates transport of Glut1, Glut4, and transferrin receptor. TBC1D17 interacts with Rab5 or AMPK via its TBC domain or N-terminal 1–306 region (N-Ter), respectively. Moreover, AMPK phosphorylates the Ser 168 residue of TBC1D17 which matches the predicted AMPK consensus motif. N-Ter of TBC1D17 acts as an inhibitory region by directly interacting with the TBC domain. Ser168 phosphorylation promotes intra-molecular interaction and therefore enhances the auto-inhibition of TBC1D17. Our findings reveal that TBC1D17 acts as a molecular bridge that links AMPK and Rab5 and delineate a previously unappreciated mechanism by which the activation of TBC/RabGAP is regulated.
ChemistryNature.com

Rupture stress of liquid metal nanoparticles and their applications in stretchable conductors and dielectrics

Few works had systematically investigated the relationship between the rupture stress of the oxide shell and the diameter of liquid metal nanoparticles (LMNPs). Here, we fabricated a series of elastomer/LMNPs composites, which were based on various polyurethanes with different shore hardness and LMNPs with different diameters, to systematically study the rupture stress of LMNPs. We established a reliable and guidable relationship between the stress–strain curves of elastomers with different shore hardness and rupture stress of LMNPs with various diameters by both experiments and numerical calculations. Based on this guidance, we can facilely prepare stretchable conductors with remarkable stretchability and conductivity (i.e., 24,130 S · cm−1 at 500% strain) and stretchable dielectrics with excellent stretchability and permittivity (i.e., dielectric constant of 76.8 with 580% strain) through controlling the shore hardness of elastomers and diameter of LMNPs. This work will facilitate the systematic study of LMNPs and expand their use in stretchable electronics.
CancerNature.com

LncRNA SNHG15 relieves hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via increased ubiquitination of thioredoxin-interacting protein

Numerous studies have revealed that hyperglycemia is a pivotal driver of diabetic vascular complications. However, the mechanisms of hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction in diabetes remain incompletely understood. This study aims to expound on the underlying mechanism of the endothelial dysfunction induced by hyperglycemia from the perspective of long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA). In this study, a downregulation of SNHG15 was observed in the ischemic hind limb of diabetic mice and high glucose (HG)-treated HUVECs. Functionally, the overexpression of SNHG15 promoted cell proliferation, migration, and tube formation, and suppressed cell apoptosis in HG-treated HUVECs. Mechanistically, SNHG15 reduced thioredoxin-interacting protein (TXNIP) expression by enhancing ITCH-mediated ubiquitination of TXNIP. TXNIP overexpression abrogated the protective effect of lncRNA SNHG15 overexpression on HG-induced endothelial dysfunction. The following experiment further confirmed that SNHG15 overexpression promoted angiogenesis of the ischemic hind limb in diabetic mice. In conclusion, SNHG15 is a novel protector for hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via decreasing TXNIP expression.
Mental HealthNature.com

Intercalated amygdala clusters orchestrate a switch in fear state

Adaptive behaviour necessitates the formation of memories for fearful events, but also that these memories can be extinguished. Effective extinction prevents excessive and persistent reactions to perceived threat, as can occur in anxiety and ‘trauma- and stressor-related’ disorders1. However, although there is evidence that fear learning and extinction are mediated by distinct neural circuits, the nature of the interaction between these circuits remains poorly understood2,3,4,5,6. Here, through a combination of in vivo calcium imaging, functional manipulations, and slice physiology, we show that distinct inhibitory clusters of intercalated neurons (ITCs) in the mouse amygdala exert diametrically opposed roles during the acquisition and retrieval of fear extinction memory. Furthermore, we find that the ITC clusters antagonize one another through mutual synaptic inhibition and differentially access functionally distinct cortical- and midbrain-projecting amygdala output pathways. Our findings show that the balance of activity between ITC clusters represents a unique regulatory motif that orchestrates a distributed neural circuitry, which in turn regulates the switch between high- and low-fear states. These findings suggest that the ITCs have a broader role in a range of amygdala functions and associated brain states that underpins the capacity to adapt to salient environmental demands.
CancerNature.com

NF1 mutation drives neuronal activity-dependent initiation of optic glioma

Neurons have recently emerged as essential cellular constituents of the tumour microenvironment, and their activity has been shown to increase the growth of a diverse number of solid tumours1. Although the role of neurons in tumour progression has previously been demonstrated2, the importance of neuronal activity to tumour initiation is less clear—particularly in the setting of cancer predisposition syndromes. Fifteen per cent of individuals with the neurofibromatosis 1 (NF1) cancer predisposition syndrome (in which tumours arise in close association with nerves) develop low-grade neoplasms of the optic pathway (known as optic pathway gliomas (OPGs)) during early childhood3,4, raising the possibility that postnatal light-induced activity of the optic nerve drives tumour initiation. Here we use an authenticated mouse model of OPG driven by mutations in the neurofibromatosis 1 tumour suppressor gene (Nf1)5 to demonstrate that stimulation of optic nerve activity increases optic glioma growth, and that decreasing visual experience via light deprivation prevents tumour formation and maintenance. We show that the initiation of Nf1-driven OPGs (Nf1-OPGs) depends on visual experience during a developmental period in which Nf1-mutant mice are susceptible to tumorigenesis. Germline Nf1 mutation in retinal neurons results in aberrantly increased shedding of neuroligin 3 (NLGN3) within the optic nerve in response to retinal neuronal activity. Moreover, genetic Nlgn3 loss or pharmacological inhibition of NLGN3 shedding blocks the formation and progression of Nf1-OPGs. Collectively, our studies establish an obligate role for neuronal activity in the development of some types of brain tumours, elucidate a therapeutic strategy to reduce OPG incidence or mitigate tumour progression, and underscore the role of Nf1mutation-mediated dysregulation of neuronal signalling pathways in mouse models of the NF1 cancer predisposition syndrome.
CancerNature.com

Kidney injury molecule-1 inhibits metastasis of renal cell carcinoma

Metastasis is present in approximately 30% of patients diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and is associated with a 5-year survival rate of < 15%. Kidney injury molecule 1 (KIM-1), encoded by the HAVCR1 gene, is a proximal tubule cell-surface glycoprotein and a biomarker for early detection of RCC, but its pathophysiological significance in RCC remains unclear. We generated human and murine RCC cell lines either expressing or lacking KIM-1, respectively, and compared their growth and metastatic properties using validated methods. Surprisingly, KIM-1 expression had no effect on cell proliferation or subcutaneous tumour growth in immune deficient (Rag1−/−) Balb/c mice, but inhibited cell invasion and formation of lung metastasis in the same model. Further, we show that the inhibitory effect of KIM-1 on metastases was observed in both immune deficient and immune competent mice. Transcriptomic profiling identified the mRNA for the pro-metastatic GTPase, Rab27b, to be downregulated significantly in KIM-1 expressing human and murine RCC cells. Finally, analysis of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) data revealed that elevated HAVCR1 mRNA expression in the two most common types of RCC, clear cell and papillary RCC, tumours correlated with significantly improved overall patient survival. Our findings reveal a novel role for KIM-1 in inhibiting metastasis of RCC and suggests that tumour-associated KIM-1 expression may be a favourable prognostic factor.
ScienceNature.com

Correlation between amide proton transfer-related signal intensity and diffusion and perfusion magnetic resonance imaging parameters in high-grade glioma

Amide proton transfer (APT) imaging is a magnetic resonance (MR) molecular imaging technique that is sensitive to mobile proteins and peptides in living tissue. Studies have shown that APT-related signal intensity (APTSI) parallels with the malignancy grade of gliomas, allowing the preoperative assessment of tumor grades. An increased APTSI in malignant gliomas has been attributed to cytosolic proteins and peptides in proliferating tumor cells; however, the exact underlying mechanism is poorly understood. To get an insight into the mechanism of high APTSI in malignant gliomas, we investigated the correlations between APTSI and several MR imaging parameters including apparent diffusion coefficient (ADC), relative cerebral blood volume and pharmacokinetic parameters obtained in the same regions-of-interest in 22 high-grade gliomas. We found a significant positive correlation between APTSI and ADC (ρ = 0.625 and 0.490 for observers 1 and 2, respectively; p < 0.001 for both), which is known to be inversely correlated with cell density. Multiple regression analysis revealed that ADC was significantly associated with APTSI (p < 0.001 for both observers). Our results suggest possible roles of extracellular proteins and peptides in high APTSI in malignant gliomas.
ChemistryNature.com

Immobilization of Pt nanoparticles on hydrolyzed polyacrylonitrile-based nanofiber paper

The electrochemical activity of catalysts strongly depends on the uniform distribution of monodisperse Pt nanoparticles without aggregates. Here, we propose a new hydrolysis-assisted smearing method for Pt loading on a free-standing paper-type electrode. Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based nanofiber paper was used as the electrode, and it acted as a Pt support. Hydrolysis of the electrode tripled the number of active nucleation sites for Pt adsorption on the PAN nanofibers, thereby significantly enhancing the wettability of the nanofibers. This facilitated the uniform distribution of Pt nanoparticles without aggregate formation up to 40 wt% (about 0.8 mg/cm2) with a particle size of about 3 nm. The catalytic current of the hydrolyzed Pt electrode in CH3OH/H2SO4 solution exceeded 213 mA/cm2 Pt mg, which was considerably greater than the current was 148 mA/cm2 Pt mg for an unhydrolyzed electrode.
CancerNature.com

AMPKα loss promotes KRAS-mediated lung tumorigenesis

AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) is a critical sensor of energy status that coordinates cell growth with energy balance. In non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) the role of AMPKα is controversial and its contribution to lung carcinogenesis is not well-defined. Furthermore, it remains largely unknown whether long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) are involved in the regulation of AMPK-mediated pathways. Here, we found that loss of AMPKα in combination with activation of mutant KRASG12D increased lung tumour burden and reduced survival in KrasLSLG12D/+/AMPKαfl/fl mice. In agreement, functional in vitro studies revealed that AMPKα silencing increased growth and migration of NSCLC cells. In addition, we identified an AMPKα-modulated lncRNA, KIMAT1 (ENSG00000228709), which in turn regulates AMPKα activation by stabilizing the lactate dehydrogenase B (LDHB). Collectively, our study indicates that AMPKα loss promotes KRAS-mediated lung tumorigenesis and proposes a novel KRAS/KIMAT1/LDHB/AMPKα axis that could be exploited for therapeutic purposes.
ScienceNature.com

An antiviral trap made of protein nanofibrils and iron oxyhydroxide nanoparticles

Minimizing the spread of viruses in the environment is the first defence line when fighting outbreaks and pandemics, but the current COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates how difficult this is on a global scale, particularly in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way. Here we introduce and develop a sustainable and biodegradable antiviral filtration membrane composed of amyloid nanofibrils made from food-grade milk proteins and iron oxyhydroxide nanoparticles synthesized in situ from iron salts by simple pH tuning. Thus, all the membrane components are made of environmentally friendly, non-toxic and widely available materials. The membrane has outstanding efficacy against a broad range of viruses, which include enveloped, non-enveloped, airborne and waterborne viruses, such as SARS-CoV-2, H1N1 (the influenza A virus strain responsible for the swine flu pandemic in 2009) and enterovirus 71 (a non-enveloped virus resistant to harsh conditions, such as highly acidic pH), which highlights a possible role in fighting the current and future viral outbreaks and pandemics.
CancerNature.com

A novel synthetic microtubule inhibitor exerts antiproliferative effects in multidrug resistant cancer cells and cancer stem cells

The success of cancer chemotherapy is limited by multidrug resistance (MDR), which is mainly caused by P-glycoprotein (P-gp) overexpression. In the present study, we describe a novel microtubule inhibitor, 5-(N-methylmaleimid-3-yl)-chromone (SPC-160002), that can be used to overcome MDR. A synthetic chromone derivative, SPC-160002, showed a broad spectrum of anti-proliferative effects on various human cancer cells without affecting P-gp expression and its drug efflux function. Treatment with SPC-160002 arrested the cell cycle at the M phase, as evidenced using fluorescence-activated cell sorting analysis, and increased the levels of mitotic marker proteins, including cyclin B, pS10-H3, and chromosomal passenger complex. This mitotic arrest by SPC-160002 was mediated by promoting and stabilizing microtubule polymerization, similar to the mechanism observed in case of taxane-based drugs. Furthermore, SPC-160002 suppressed the growth and sphere-forming activity of cancer stem cells. Our data herein strongly suggest that SPC-160002, a novel microtubule inhibitor, can be used to overcome MDR and can serve as an attractive candidate for anticancer drugs.
CancerScience Now

ERK signaling mediates resistance to immunomodulatory drugs in the bone marrow microenvironment

Immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs) have markedly improved patient outcome in multiple myeloma (MM); however, resistance to IMiDs commonly underlies relapse of disease. Here, we identify that tumor necrosis factor (TNF) receptor-associated factor 2 (TRAF2) knockdown (KD)/knockout (KO) in MM cells mediates IMiD resistance via activation of noncanonical nuclear factor κB (NF-κB) and extracellular signal–regulated kinase (ERK) signaling. Within MM bone marrow (BM) stromal cell supernatants, TNF-α induces proteasomal degradation of TRAF2, noncanonical NF-κB, and downstream ERK signaling in MM cells, whereas interleukin-6 directly triggers ERK activation. RNA sequencing of MM patient samples shows nearly universal ERK pathway activation at relapse on lenalidomide maintenance therapy, confirming its clinical relevance. Combination MEK inhibitor treatment restores IMiD sensitivity of TRAF2 KO cells both in vitro and in vivo. Our studies provide the framework for clinical trials of MEK inhibitors to overcome IMiD resistance in the BM microenvironment and improve patient outcome in MM.
ScienceNature.com

Targeting of VPS18 by the lysosomotropic agent RDN reverses TFE3-mediated drug resistance

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 224 (2021) Cite this article. Multidrug resistance (MDR) is still a major challenge for successful cancer treatments. Numerous mechanisms that confer therapy-induced drug resistance have been extensively investigated to explore how to combat the MDR. In this regard, lysosomal sequestration has demonstrated to be a mechanism contributing to drug resistance via an “off-target” effect in which hydrophobic and weakly basic chemotherapeutic agents are trapped in lysosomes, sequestering them from their targets.1 Approaches that disrupt lysosomal acidification, modulate acid sphingomyelinase (ASM), and increase lysosomal membrane permeabilization were developed to overcome drug resistance.2 Recently transcription factor E3 (TFE3) and TFEB are emerged as master regulators of lysosomal biogenesis and autophagic process in response to cellular stresses, including therapeutic treatments, interruption of TFE3/TFEB-mediated effects therefore has great therapeutic potential in cancer.3.
ScienceGenomeWeb

Science Papers Take on Synthetic E. Coli, Epigenetic Analysis of Pediatric Gliomas

While it is hypothesized that removing sense codons and the transfer RNAs (tRNAs) that read them from the genome could enable the creation of cells with novel properties such as viral resistance and the ability to encode the biosynthesis of noncanonical heteropolymers, technical limitations have heretofore prevented testing this hypothesis. In this week's Science, however, a University of Cambridge team reports using synonymous codon compression and laboratory evolution to engineer a synthetic strain of Escherichia coli lacking tRNAs and the release factor that decodes TCG, TCA, and TAG codons. The resulting strain is unable to read canonical genetic code and is therefore completely resistance to a cocktail of viruses, they write. Additionally, they reassign the codons to enable the synthesis of proteins containing three distinct noncanonical amino acids, demonstrating the ability to create designer proteins.
ScienceNature.com

Rg1 exerts protective effect in CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model via inhibiting CXCL10-mediated glial response

Myelin damage and abnormal remyelination processes lead to central nervous system dysfunction. Glial activation-induced microenvironment changes are characteristic features of the diseases with myelin abnormalities. We previously showed that ginsenoside Rg1, a main component of ginseng, ameliorated MPTP-mediated myelin damage in mice, but the underlying mechanisms are unclear. In this study we investigated the effects of Rg1 and mechanisms in cuprizone (CPZ)-induced demyelination mouse model. Mice were treated with CPZ solution (300 mg· kg−1· d−1, ig) for 5 weeks; from week 2, the mice received Rg1 (5, 10, and 20 mg· kg−1· d−1, ig) for 4 weeks. We showed that Rg1 administration dose-dependently alleviated bradykinesia and improved CPZ-disrupted motor coordination ability in CPZ-treated mice. Furthermore, Rg1 administration significantly decreased demyelination and axonal injury in pathological assays. We further revealed that the neuroprotective effects of Rg1 were associated with inhibiting CXCL10-mediated modulation of glial response, which was mediated by NF-κB nuclear translocation and CXCL10 promoter activation. In microglial cell line BV-2, we demonstrated that the effects of Rg1 on pro-inflammatory and migratory phenotypes of microglia were related to CXCL10, while Rg1-induced phagocytosis of microglia was not directly related to CXCL10. In CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model, injection of AAV-CXCL10 shRNA into mouse lateral ventricles 3 weeks prior CPZ treatment occluded the beneficial effects of Rg1 administration in behavioral and pathological assays. In conclusion, CXCL10 mediates the protective role of Rg1 in CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model. This study provides new insight into potential disease-modifying therapies for myelin abnormalities.
ScienceNature.com

Sugar phosphate activation of the stress sensor eIF2B

The multi-subunit translation initiation factor eIF2B is a control node for protein synthesis. eIF2B activity is canonically modulated through stress-responsive phosphorylation of its substrate eIF2. The eIF2B regulatory subcomplex is evolutionarily related to sugar-metabolizing enzymes, but the biological relevance of this relationship was unknown. To identify natural ligands that might regulate eIF2B, we conduct unbiased binding- and activity-based screens followed by structural studies. We find that sugar phosphates occupy the ancestral catalytic site in the eIF2Bα subunit, promote eIF2B holoenzyme formation and enhance enzymatic activity towards eIF2. A mutant in the eIF2Bα ligand pocket that causes Vanishing White Matter disease fails to engage and is not stimulated by sugar phosphates. These data underscore the importance of allosteric metabolite modulation for proper eIF2B function. We propose that eIF2B evolved to couple nutrient status via sugar phosphate sensing with the rate of protein synthesis, one of the most energetically costly cellular processes.
ScienceNature.com

Elongation factor ELOF1 drives transcription-coupled repair and prevents genome instability

Correct transcription is crucial for life. However, DNA damage severely impedes elongating RNA polymerase II, causing transcription inhibition and transcription-replication conflicts. Cells are equipped with intricate mechanisms to counteract the severe consequence of these transcription-blocking lesions. However, the exact mechanism and factors involved remain largely unknown. Here, using a genome-wide CRISPR–Cas9 screen, we identified the elongation factor ELOF1 as an important factor in the transcription stress response following DNA damage. We show that ELOF1 has an evolutionarily conserved role in transcription-coupled nucleotide excision repair (TC-NER), where it promotes recruitment of the TC-NER factors UVSSA and TFIIH to efficiently repair transcription-blocking lesions and resume transcription. Additionally, ELOF1 modulates transcription to protect cells against transcription-mediated replication stress, thereby preserving genome stability. Thus, ELOF1 protects the transcription machinery from DNA damage via two distinct mechanisms.
ScienceNature.com

2,3-Butanediol synthesis from glucose supplies NADH for elimination of toxic acetate produced during overflow metabolism

Overflow metabolism-caused acetate accumulation is a major problem that restricts industrial applications of various bacteria. 2,3-Butanediol (2,3-BD) synthesis in microorganisms is an ancient metabolic process with unidentified functions. We demonstrate here that acetate increases and then decreases during the growth of a bacterium Enterobacter cloacae subsp. dissolvens SDM. Both bifunctional acetaldehyde/ethanol dehydrogenase AdhE-catalyzed ethanol production and acetate-induced 2,3-BD biosynthesis are indispensable for the elimination of acetate generated during overflow metabolism. 2,3-BD biosynthesis from glucose supplies NADH required for acetate elimination via AdhE-catalyzed ethanol production. The coupling strategy involving 2,3-BD biosynthesis and ethanol production is widely distributed in bacteria and is important for toxic acetate elimination. Finally, we realized the co-production of ethanol and acetoin from chitin, the second most abundant natural biopolymer whose catabolism involves inevitable acetate production through the coupling acetate elimination strategy. The synthesis of a non-toxic chemical such as 2,3-BD may be viewed as a unique overflow metabolism with desirable metabolic functions.
ScienceNature.com

Designing an irreversible metabolic switch for scalable induction of microbial chemical production

Bacteria can be harnessed to synthesise high-value chemicals. A promising strategy for increasing productivity uses inducible control systems to switch metabolism from growth to chemical synthesis once a large population of cell factories are generated. However, use of expensive chemical inducers limits scalability of this approach for biotechnological applications. Switching using cheap nutrients is an appealing alternative, but their tightly regulated uptake and consumption again limits scalability. Here, using mathematical models of fatty acid uptake in E. coli as an exemplary case study, we unravel how the cell’s native regulation and program of induction can be engineered to minimise inducer usage. We show that integrating positive feedback loops into the circuitry creates an irreversible metabolic switch, which, requiring only temporary induction, drastically reduces inducer usage. Our proposed switch should be widely applicable, irrespective of the product of interest, and brings closer the realization of scalable and sustainable microbial chemical production.
Cancernanowerk.com

Stimulating the immune system with sponges made of silica nanoparticles

(Nanowerk News) Immunotherapies are increasingly used to fight cancer and aim to stimulate the immune system to defend itself by destroying tumour cells. While these treatments are often effective, their significant impact on the body can generate severe side effects. In order to increase their precision and limit undesirable side...