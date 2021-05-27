Cancel
Physics

Quantum many-body scars and weak breaking of ergodicity

By Maksym Serbyn, Dmitry A. Abanin, Zlatko Papić
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThermalization is the inevitable fate of many complex quantum systems, whose dynamics allow them to fully explore the vast configuration space regardless of the initial state—the behaviour known as quantum ergodicity. In a quest for experimental realizations of coherent long-time dynamics, efforts have focused on ergodicity-breaking mechanisms, such as integrability and localization. The recent discovery of persistent revivals in quantum simulators based on Rydberg atoms have pointed to the existence of a new type of behaviour where the system rapidly relaxes for most initial conditions, while certain initial states give rise to non-ergodic dynamics. This collective effect has been named ‘quantum many-body scarring’ by analogy with a related form of weak ergodicity breaking that occurs for a single particle inside a stadium billiard potential. In this Review, we provide a pedagogical introduction to quantum many-body scars and highlight the emerging connections with the semiclassical quantization of many-body systems. We discuss the relation between scars and more general routes towards weak violations of ergodicity due to embedded algebras and non-thermal eigenstates, and highlight possible applications of scars in quantum technology.

www.nature.com
Dirac
Hilbert
#Quantum Entanglement#Quantum Dynamics#Quantum Mechanics#Theoretical Physics#Particle Physics
Science
Physics
Computer Science
Sciencearxiv.org

Many-body energy invariant for $T$-linear resistivity

The description of dynamics of strongly correlated quantum matter is a challenge, particularly in physical situations where a quasiparticle description is absent. In such situations, however, the many-body Kubo formula from linear response theory, involving matrix elements of the current operator computed with many-body wavefunctions, remains valid. Working directly in the many-body Hilbert space and not making any reference to quasiparticles (or lack thereof), we address the puzzle of linear in temperature ($T$-linear) resistivity seen in non-Fermi liquid phases that occur in several strongly correlated condensed matter systems. We derive a simple criterion for the occurrence of $T$-linear resistivity based on an analysis of the contributions to the many-body Kubo formula, determined by an energy invariant "$f$-function" involving current matrix elements and energy eigenvalues that describes the DC conductivity of the system in the microcanonical ensemble. Using full diagonalization, we test this criterion for the $f$-function in the spinless nearest neighbor Hubbard model, and in a system of Sachdev-Ye-Kitaev dots coupled by weak single particle hopping. We also study the $f$-function for the spin conductivity in the 2D Heisenberg model with similar conclusions. Our work suggests that a general principle, formulated in terms of many-body Hilbert space concepts, is at the core of the occurrence of $T$-linear resistivity in a wide range of systems, and precisely translates $T$-linear resistivity into a notion of energy scale invariance far beyond what is typically associated with quantum critical points.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum dynamics of open many-qubit systems strongly coupled to a quantized electromagnetic field in dissipative cavities

We study quantum dynamics of many-qubit systems strongly coupled to a quantized electromagnetic cavity mode, in the presence of decoherence and dissipation for both fermions and cavity photons. The analytic solutions are derived for a broad class of open quantum systems in Lindblad approximation. They include identical qubits, an ensemble of qubits with a broad distribution of transition frequencies, and multi-level electron systems. Compact analytic solutions for time-dependent quantum state amplitudes and observables become possible with the use of the stochastic equation of evolution for the state vector. We show that depending on the initial quantum state preparation, the systems can evolve into a rich variety of entangled states with destructive or constructive interference between the qubits. In particular, dissipation in a cavity can drive the system into the dark states completely decoupled from the cavity modes. We also find the regimes in which multi-electron systems with a broad distribution of transition frequencies couple to the quantized cavity field as a giant collective dipole.
Physicsarxiv.org

Time-Reversal-Based Quantum Metrology with Many-Body Entangled States

Simone Colombo, Edwin Pedrozo-Peñafiel, Albert F. Adiyatullin, Zeyang Li, Enrique Mendez, Chi Shu, Vladan Vuletic. In quantum metrology, entanglement represents a valuable resource that can be used to overcome the Standard Quantum Limit (SQL) that bounds the precision of sensors that operate with independent particles. Measurements beyond the SQL are typically enabled by relatively simple entangled states (squeezed states with Gaussian probability distributions), where quantum noise is redistributed between different quadratures. However, due to both fundamental limitations and the finite measurement resolution achieved in practice, sensors based on squeezed states typically operate far from the true fundamental limit of quantum metrology, the Heisenberg Limit. Here, by implementing an effective time-reversal protocol through a controlled sign change in an optically engineered many-body Hamiltonian, we demonstrate atomic-sensor performance with non-Gaussian states beyond the limitations of spin squeezing, and without the requirement of extreme measurement resolution. Using a system of 350 neutral {\Yb} atoms, this signal amplification through time-reversed interaction (SATIN) protocol achieves the largest sensitivity improvement beyond the SQL ($11.8 \pm 0.5$~dB) demonstrated in any interferometer to date. Furthermore, we demonstrate a precision improving in proportion to the particle number (Heisenberg scaling), at fixed distance of 12.6~dB from the Heisenberg Limit. These results pave the way for quantum metrology using complex entangled states, with potential broad impact in science and technology. Potential applications include searches for dark matter and for physics beyond the standard model, tests of the fundamental laws of physics, timekeeping, and geodesy.
PhysicsNature.com

Three-body correlations in nonlinear response of correlated quantum liquid

Behavior of quantum liquids is a fascinating topic in physics. Even in a strongly correlated case, the linear response of a given system to an external field is described by the fluctuation-dissipation relations based on the two-body correlations in the equilibrium. However, to explore nonlinear non-equilibrium behaviors of the system beyond this well-established regime, the role of higher order correlations starting from the three-body correlations must be revealed. In this work, we experimentally investigate a controllable quantum liquid realized in a Kondo-correlated quantum dot and prove the relevance of the three-body correlations in the nonlinear conductance at finite magnetic field, which validates the recent Fermi liquid theory extended to the non-equilibrium regime.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum to classical crossover in many-body chaos in a glass

Chaotic quantum systems with Lyapunov exponent $\lambda_\mathrm{L}$ obey an upper bound $\lambda_\mathrm{L}\leq 2\pi k_\mathrm{B}T/\hbar$ at temperature $T$, implying a divergence of the bound in the classical limit $\hbar\to 0$. Following this trend, does a quantum system necessarily become `more chaotic' when quantum fluctuations are reduced? We explore this question by computing $\lambda_\mathrm{L}(\hbar,T)$ in the quantum spherical $p$-spin glass model, where $\hbar$ can be continuously varied. We find that quantum fluctuations, in general, make paramagnetic phase less chaotic and the spin glass phase more chaotic. We show that the approach to the classical limit could be non-trivial, with non-monotonic dependence of $\lambda_\mathrm{L}$ on $\hbar$ close to the dynamical glass transition temperature $T_d$. Our results in the classical limit ($\hbar\to 0$) naturally describe chaos in super-cooled liquid in structural glasses. We find a crossover from strong to weak chaos substantially above $T_d$, concomitant with the onset of two-step glassy relaxation. We further show that $\lambda_\mathrm{L}\sim T^\alpha$, with the exponent $\alpha$ varying between 2 and 1 from quantum to classical limit, at low temperatures in the spin glass phase. Our results reveal intricate interplay between quantum fluctuations, glassy dynamics and chaos.
Physicsnanowerk.com

New quantum material discovered

(Nanowerk News) In everyday life, phase transitions usually have to do with temperature changes – for example, when an ice cube gets warmer and melts. But there are also different kinds of phase transitions, depending on other parameters such as magnetic field. In order to understand the quantum properties of materials, phase transitions are particularly interesting when they occur directly at the absolute zero point of temperature. These transitions are called "quantum phase transitions" or a "quantum critical points".
Mathematicsarxiv.org

UNiTE: Unitary N-body Tensor Equivariant Network with Applications to Quantum Chemistry

Zhuoran Qiao, Anders S. Christensen, Frederick R. Manby, Matthew Welborn, Anima Anandkumar, Thomas F. Miller III. Equivariant neural networks have been successful in incorporating various types of symmetries, but are mostly limited to vector representations of geometric objects. Despite the prevalence of higher-order tensors in various application domains, e.g. in quantum chemistry, equivariant neural networks for general tensors remain unexplored. Previous strategies for learning equivariant functions on tensors mostly rely on expensive tensor factorization which is not scalable when the dimensionality of the problem becomes large. In this work, we propose unitary $N$-body tensor equivariant neural network (UNiTE), an architecture for a general class of symmetric tensors called $N$-body tensors. The proposed neural network is equivariant with respect to the actions of a unitary group, such as the group of 3D rotations. Furthermore, it has a linear time complexity with respect to the number of non-zero elements in the tensor. We also introduce a normalization method, viz., Equivariant Normalization, to improve generalization of the neural network while preserving symmetry. When applied to quantum chemistry, UNiTE outperforms all state-of-the-art machine learning methods of that domain with over 110% average improvements on multiple benchmarks. Finally, we show that UNiTE achieves a robust zero-shot generalization performance on diverse down stream chemistry tasks, while being three orders of magnitude faster than conventional numerical methods with competitive accuracy.
Computersarxiv.org

Integrable quantum many-body sensors for AC field sensing

Quantum sensing is inevitably an elegant example of supremacy of quantum technologies over their classical counterparts. One of the desired endeavor of quantum metrology is AC field sensing. Here, by means of analytical and numerical analysis, we show that integrable many-body systems can be exploited efficiently for detecting the amplitude of an AC field. Unlike the conventional strategies in using the ground states in critical many-body probes for parameter estimation, we only consider partial access to a subsystem. Due to the periodicity of the dynamics, any local block of the system saturates to a steady state which allows achieving sensing precision well beyond the classical limit, almost reaching the Heisenberg bound. We associate the enhanced quantum precision to closing of the Floquet gap, resembling the features of quantum sensing in the ground state of critical systems. We show that the proposed protocol can also be realized in near-term quantum simulators, e.g. ion-traps, with limited number of qubits. We show that in such systems a simple block magnetization measurement and a Bayesian inference estimator can achieve very high precision AC field sensing.
ComputersEurekAlert

Quantum computing with holes

Quantum computers with their promises of creating new materials and solving intractable mathematical problems are a dream of many physicists. Now, they are slowly approaching viable realizations in many laboratories all over the world. But there are still enormous challenges to master. A central one is the construction of stable quantum bits - the fundamental unit of quantum computation called qubit for short - that can be networked together.
PhysicsEurekAlert

Femtosecond spectroscopy and first-principles calculations shed light on compositional dependence of

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) Researchers from Skoltech and Ludwig Maximilians-Universität (LMU) in Germany have studied the fundamental properties of halide perovskite nanocrystals, a promising class of optoelectronic materials. Using a combination of theory and experiment, they were able to show and explain an intricate connection between composition, light-induced lattice dynamics, and stability of the materials. The paper was published in the journal Nature Communications.
ChemistryNature.com

A multi-technique approach to understanding delithiation damage in LiCoO thin films

We report on the delithiation of LiCoO2 thin films using oxalic acid (C2H2O4) with the goal of understanding the structural degradation of an insertion oxide associated with Li chemical extraction. Using a multi-technique approach that includes synchrotron radiation X-ray diffraction, scanning electron microscopy, micro Raman spectroscopy, photoelectron spectroscopy and conductive atomic force microscopy we reveal the balance between selective Li extraction and structural damage. We identify three different delithiation regimes, related to surface processes, bulk delithiation and damage generation. We find that only a fraction of the grains is affected by the delithiation process, which may create local inhomogeneities. However, the bulk delithiation regime is effective to delithiate the LCO film. All experimental evidence collected indicates that the delithiation process in this regime mimics the behavior of LCO upon electrochemical delithiation. We discard the formation of Co oxalate during the chemical extraction process. In conclusion, the chemical route to Li extraction provides additional opportunities to investigate delithiation while avoiding the complications associated with electrolyte breakdown and simplifying in-situ measurements.
ScienceNature.com

Quantum-enhanced nonlinear microscopy

The performance of light microscopes is limited by the stochastic nature of light, which exists in discrete packets of energy known as photons. Randomness in the times that photons are detected introduces shot noise, which fundamentally constrains sensitivity, resolution and speed1. Although the long-established solution to this problem is to increase the intensity of the illumination light, this is not always possible when investigating living systems, because bright lasers can severely disturb biological processes2,3,4. Theory predicts that biological imaging may be improved without increasing light intensity by using quantum photon correlations1,5. Here we experimentally show that quantum correlations allow a signal-to-noise ratio beyond the photodamage limit of conventional microscopy. Our microscope is a coherent Raman microscope that offers subwavelength resolution and incorporates bright quantum correlated illumination. The correlations allow imaging of molecular bonds within a cell with a 35 per cent improved signal-to-noise ratio compared with conventional microscopy, corresponding to a 14 per cent improvement in concentration sensitivity. This enables the observation of biological structures that would not otherwise be resolved. Coherent Raman microscopes allow highly selective biomolecular fingerprinting in unlabelled specimens6,7, but photodamage is a major roadblock for many applications8,9. By showing that the photodamage limit can be overcome, our work will enable order-of-magnitude improvements in the signal-to-noise ratio and the imaging speed.
SoftwareEurekAlert

Early endeavors on the path to reliable quantum machine learning

Anyone who collects mushrooms knows that it is better to keep the poisonous and the non-poisonous ones apart. Not to mention what would happen if someone ate the poisonous ones. In such "classification problems", which require us to distinguish certain objects from one another and to assign the objects we are looking for to certain classes by means of characteristics, computers can already provide useful support to humans.
PhysicsNature.com

Reply to: Perovskite decomposition and missing crystal planes in HRTEM

In our Letter published in 20151, we reported epitaxial growth of perovskite around PbS quantum dots. The quantum dot surface is passivated by the crystalline perovskite scaffolding without the need of conventional ligands, leading to a two-orders-of-magnitude enhancement in the photoluminescence quantum yield in infrared quantum dot films. This material provided efficient charge carrier transfer from the perovskite to the quantum dots, enabling sensitization.
PhysicsNature.com

Magnetic and structural properties of the solid solution CuAlGaO

CuAl2O4 is a ternary oxide spinel with Cu2+ ions (\(s=1/2\)) primarily populating the A-site diamond sublattice. The compound is reported to display evidence of spin glass behavior but possess a non-frozen magnetic ground state below the transition temperature. On the other hand, the spinel CuGa2O4 displays spin glass behavior at ~ 2.5 K with Cu2+ ions more readily tending to the B-site pyrochlore sublattice. Therefore, we investigate the magnetic and structural properties of the solid solution CuAl2(1-x)Ga2xO4 examining the evolution of the magnetic behavior as Al3+ is replaced with a much larger Ga3+ ion. Our results show that the Cu2+ ions tend to migrate from tetrahedral to octahedral sites as the Ga3+ ion concentration increases, resulting in a concomitant change in the glassy magnetic properties of the solution. Results indicate glassy behavior for much of the solution with a general trend towards decreasing magnetic frustration as the Cu2+ ion shifts to the B-site. However, the \(x=0.1\) and 0.2 members of the system do not show glassy behavior down to our measurement limit (1.9 K) suggesting a delayed spin glass transition. We suggest that these two members are additional candidates for investigation to access highly frustrated exotic quantum states.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Researchers tame silicon to interact with light for next-generation microelectronics

(Nanowerk News) Skoltech researchers and their colleagues from RAS Institute for Physics of Microstructures, Lobachevsky State University of Nizhny Novgorod, ITMO University, Lomonosov Moscow State University, and A.M. Prokhorov General Physics Institute have found a way to increase photoluminescence in silicon, the notoriously poor emitter and absorber of photons at the heart of all modern electronics. This discovery may pave the way to photonic integrated circuits, boosting their performance.
ScienceNature.com

Discovery and characterization of a new type of domain wall in a row-wise antiferromagnet

Antiferromagnets have recently moved into the focus of application-related research, with the perspective to use them in future spintronics devices. At the same time the experimental determination of the detailed spin texture remains challenging. Here we use spin-polarized scanning tunneling microscopy to investigate the spin structure of antiferromagnetic domain walls. Comparison with spin dynamics simulations allows the identification of a new type of domain wall, which is a superposition state of the adjacent domains. We determine the relevant magnetic interactions and derive analytical formulas. Our experiments show a pathway to control the number of domain walls by boundary effects, and demonstrate the possibility to change the position of domain walls by interaction with movable adsorbed atoms. The knowledge about the exact spin structure of the domain walls is crucial for an understanding and theoretical modelling of their properties regarding, for instance, dynamics, response in transport experiments, and manipulation.
Chemistrytechnologynetworks.com

Femtosecond Spectroscopy Sheds Light on Promising Materials

Researchers from Skoltech and Ludwig Maximilians-Universität (LMU) in Germany have studied the fundamental properties of halide perovskite nanocrystals, a promising class of optoelectronic materials. Using a combination of theory and experiment, they were able to show and explain an intricate connection between composition, light-induced lattice dynamics, and stability of the materials. The paper was published in the journal Nature Communications.
PhysicsEurekAlert

GEM simplifies the internal structure of protons and their collisions

The Henryk Niewodniczanski Institute of Nuclear Physics Polish Academy of Sciences. Inside each proton or neutron there are three quarks bound by gluons. Until now, it has often been assumed that two of them form a "stable" pair known as a diquark. It seems, however, that it's the end of the road for the diquarks in physics. This is one of the conclusions of the new model of proton-proton or proton-nucleus collisions, which takes into account the interactions of gluons with the sea of virtual quarks and antiquarks.