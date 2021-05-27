Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Global Roundup: Abivax Eyes Phase III Following Positive UC Data

biospace.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance’s Abivax SA posted positive Phase IIb data from an ulcerative colitis trial assessing ABX464, a small molecule for once-daily administration with a first-in-class mechanism of action. In the study, 254 patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC) were treated with ABX464. Top-line data showed significant clinical efficacy in...

www.biospace.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medtronic Plc#Positive Data#Clinical Development#Preclinical Development#Global Development#Abivax Sa#Uc#Elicera Therapeutics#Cansino Biologics#Convidecia#Ogy I#Eu#The European Union#Russian#Panacea Biotech#Baddi#Sputnik V Maat Pharma#Maat Pharma#Odyssee#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Press

Innovent Biologics and IASO Biotherapeutics to Present Updated Data from its Anti-BCMA CAR-T Therapy in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent", HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, together with IASO Biotherapeutics (IASO Bio), jointly announced to deliver an oral presentation on updated data from the Phase I study of IBI326 in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress, June 9-17, 2021. The presentation will further demonstrate the safety, efficacy, and increased persistence of IBI326.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Amgen Says Follow-up Phase 2 FIGHT Trial Data Shows Improved OS - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) announced on Friday updated results for investigational bemarituzumab in combination with chemotherapy from the Phase 2 FIGHT trial. The trial evaluated bemarituzumab plus chemotherapy (mFOLFOX6) versus chemotherapy alone in patients with FGFR2b-positive, HER2-negative frontline advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancers (GEJ). The new data includes...
Medical & BiotechMedCity News

Eying eczema, Amgen pays $400M to co-develop Phase 3-ready Kyowa Kirin drug

Amgen is vying to bolster its immunology drug portfolio and it is paying $400 million to do it. The sum gives it a share of an antibody from Kyowa Kirin that offers a new way of treating atopic dermatitis and potentially other inflammatory disorders. But a blockbuster Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals drug already treats this condition and others are in the chase for this market, so the partners will need to post strong results in pivotal studies to show they can compete.
Medical & Biotechclinicaltrialsarena.com

Biomm to seek ANVISA approval for Phase III Covid-19 trials

Biomm, a distribution partner of CytoDyn, is set to seek authorisation from the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) to conduct two Phase III clinical trials of leronlimab (PRO 140) in Covid-19 patients. Marketed as Vyrologix, leronlimab is an investigational humanised immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody that hinders C-C chemokine receptor...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Sanofi, GSK kick off Phase III trial for COVID-19 shot

France's Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline launched a late-stage human trial for a recombinant COVID-19 vaccine candidate on Thursday which they hope to get approved by the end of 2021. The study initiated by Sanofi (SASY.PA) and GSK (GSK.L) is one of the first late stage trials that combines tests for...
Medical & Biotechwmar2news

Sanofi's and GlaxoSmithKline's COVID-19 vaccine enters Phase III trials

Production of another potential vaccine against COVID-19 will begin within weeks, its developers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said Thursday as they launched a large Phase III trial enrolling 35,000 adult volunteers in the United States, Asia, Africa and Latin America. The study will test the effectiveness of vaccine candidate formulas against...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Kintara Therapeutics Provides Positive Site Activation Update On GCAR Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial For Glioblastoma

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that the VAL-083 treatment arm in the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) registrational Phase 2/3 clinical trial for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) has been activated in 15 U.S. sites as of May 14, 2021.
Medical & Biotechclinicaltrialsarena.com

Inovio to start Phase III efficacy trial of Covid-19 vaccine

Inovio has expanded its existing collaboration with Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou to carry out a global Phase III segment of the ongoing Phase II/III INNOVATE trial of Covid-19 DNA vaccine candidate, INO-4800. The companies will jointly analyse the safety and efficacy of a two-dose regimen of 2mg INO-4800 given at a...
Medical & Biotechonclive.com

Duvelisib Approved in Europe for Relapsed/Refractory CLL or Follicular Lymphoma

The European Medicines Agency has granted marketing authorization to duvelisib for single-agent use in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia who have previously received at least 2 therapies or those with follicular lymphoma whose disease is refractory to at least 2 previous systemic therapies. The European Medicines Agency has granted...
HealthNature.com

A phase 2a randomized clinical trial of intravenous vedolizumab for the treatment of steroid-refractory intestinal acute graft-versus-host disease

Steroid-refractory (SR) acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD) remains a significant complication after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. Systemic corticosteroids are first-line therapy for aGvHD, but apart from ruxolitinib, there are no approved treatments for SR aGvHD. Vedolizumab is approved for treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, and may be effective for treatment of SR intestinal aGvHD. We conducted a phase 2a trial (NCT02993783) to evaluate the clinical efficacy, tolerability, and safety of vedolizumab 300 and 600 mg for SR intestinal aGvHD. This study was terminated before full enrollment was completed because early results failed to demonstrate positive proof-of-concept in efficacy. Before termination, 17 participants had enrolled and an early response in intestinal aGvHD was observed in 11 and eight participants at days 15 and 28, respectively. All adverse events observed were consistent with those expected in a population with SR intestinal aGvHD. Overall, vedolizumab did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint (overall response at day 28), likely owing to premature study drug discontinuation, lack of efficacy, and the competing risks inherent with a population with advanced SR intestinal aGvHD. Nevertheless, this study provides valuable insights into the considerations needed when conducting studies in patients with SR intestinal aGvHD.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

OXURION Confirms Institutional Review Board Approval and Submission of the Investigational New Drug Application to the FDA to Start Phase 2 Study Evaluating THR-687 for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. THR-687 is a potent pan-RGD integrin antagonistholding potential as next generation first line therapy for DME. Leuven, BE, Boston, MA, US – June 10, 2021 – 07.00 AM CET – Oxurion NV...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting CosentyxÂ® as a potential treatment in a JIA population at EULAR 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Phase III JUNIPERA study met its primary endpoint, with CosentyxÂ® (secukinumab) showing significantly longer time to flare (longer time to worsening of symptoms1. ) vs. placebo (P<.001 in pediatric patients with>two subtypes...
IndustryPhramalive.com

U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s Prevnar 20

U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20™, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages 18 Years or Older. First approval of a conjugate vaccine that helps protect against 20 serotypes responsible for the majority of invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia,1,2,3,4,5,6,7 including seven responsible for 40% of pneumococcal disease cases and deaths in the U.S.
CancerGenomeWeb

PLOS Papers on Adverse Drug Reaction GWAS, Rare Variant Gene Regulators, Ovarian Cancer MicroRNAs

In PLOS Genetics, researchers from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and elsewhere outline findings from a genome-wide association study on adverse drug reactions (ADR) to common drugs or drug group representatives. Using array-based genotyping profiles, imputed genotyping clues, and drug allergy insights in electronic health record (EHR) data for more than 81,700 Vanderbilt BioVU DNA Biobank participants of European or African ancestry, the team narrowed in on seven loci linked to ADRs for 14 commonly prescribed drugs or drug types in European individuals — a set that encompassed variants in genes previously linked to adverse responses to opioid drugs such as CYP2D6 and OPRM1. From these and other results, the authors suggest that the high-throughput approach used "can enable impactful pharmacogenomic research to help develop clinical guidelines for the delivery of the right drug to the right person."
Medical & Biotechoutbreaknewstoday.com

SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients have lower antibody levels

Levels of antibodies in the blood of vaccinated people that are able to recognise and fight the new SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant first discovered in India (B.1.617.2) are on average lower than those against previously circulating variants in the UK, according to new laboratory data from the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) UCLH Biomedical Research Centre, published, published as a Research letter in The Lancet.
CancerUroToday

177LuPSMA-617 - A New Standard of Care in the Treatment of mCRPC Based on The Phase III VISION Trial Results - Michael Morris

In a plenary presentation at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, Michael Morris, MD, presented awaited results of the Phase III VISION trial. The study is evaluating the efficacy and safety of 177Lu-PSMA-617, a targeted radioligand therapy in patients with progressive PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) compared to best standard of care alone. Dr. Morris joins Alicia Morgans, MD, MPH, to discuss this much-anticipated and positive data. 177Lu-PSMA-617 plus standard of care treatment was found to be a well-tolerated regimen that significantly improves overall survival and radiographic progression-free survival for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in Phase III VISION study compared with standard of care alone in men with advanced-stage PSMA-positive mCRPC. Dr. Morris stated that patients receiving 177Lu-PSMA-617 also demonstrated a statistically significant (one-sided p<0.001) 60% risk reduction for radiographic progression-free survival or death (rPFS), compared to the best standard of care only arm. Median OS for the 177Lu-PSMA-617 plus best standard of care arm in the VISION study was 15.3 months (14.2, 16.9), compared to 11.3 months (9.8, 13.5) in the best standard of care arm only. The median PFS was 8.7 months for the 177Lu-PSMA-617 arm compared to 3.4 months for the best standard of care only arm. Key secondary endpoints were also met.
Medical & Biotechclinicaltrialsarena.com

AbbVie’s risankizumab meets Phase III primary goal in Crohn’s disease

AbbVie has reported that risankizumab 360mg met the co-primary endpoints in a Phase III FORTIFY maintenance study conducted in adults with moderate to severe Crohn’s disease. Endoscopic response and clinical remission at week 52 were the trial’s co-primary objectives. Developed as part of the partnership between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie,...