In what could almost be guaranteed as a sign that changes to Nevada’s gambling industry are coming, the Nevada Gaming Commission (NGC) has just taken action to establish a self-exclusion list for iGaming operators. Currently, poker is the only online game in town, but it hasn’t been successful because players still have to register in person. Creating a self-exclusion mandate for online casinos with no online casinos operational can only be seen as a step toward the introduction of a new gaming segment in Nevada.