The Miami Marlins provide the opposition and I simply don't know why you'd name your team after a fish. Just because you're in Florida? It's a fish. It can't fly or sing. It just makes stupid fish faces. There were other options. The state animal is the panther, a name already snapped up by a hockey team. But the state bird is the mockingbird, and the Miami Mockingbirds trips pleasantly enough off the tongue. Florida is also, I am informed, famous for its Gators. (Not to mention its Florida Men.) You could even get really original, and call your team the Glades or something like that.