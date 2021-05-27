1613 Pope Ave, Richmond City, VA 23227

Bellevue Beauty!! Located in one of Richmond’s premier neighborhoods, this gracious home is absolute perfection – inside and out! Built in 1928, the home has beautiful millwork and unique details. Explore the accommodating floorplan– so much flexible living space for home office, school work, reading, entertaining. Escape to the fabulous 1st floor primary bedroom suite, w/ gas fireplace, spacious walk-in closets, Master bath w/double vanities, Large shower w/rain head, jetted Tub, ceramic tile heated floors. And separate room for a home office or storage. The spacious eat-in kitchen is the heart of the home w/cozy breakfast nook, Cherry Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, island, GE Profile Refrigerator, 5 burner gas cooktop, and microwave/oven. Spread out in the formal Living and Dining rooms, sunny Florida Room, Sun Room, and large Den w/built-in book shelves. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms w/tons of storage and closet space - 2 bedrooms w/private balconies. The landscaped .5+ acre lot provides perfect outdoor living space w/2-tier deck, 2 separate storage sheds – one w/power would make a great studio, rear private stone patio, outdoor fireplace, electric fence and paved driveway.