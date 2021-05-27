Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

1613 Pope Ave, Richmond City, VA 23227

Richmond.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellevue Beauty!! Located in one of Richmond’s premier neighborhoods, this gracious home is absolute perfection – inside and out! Built in 1928, the home has beautiful millwork and unique details. Explore the accommodating floorplan– so much flexible living space for home office, school work, reading, entertaining. Escape to the fabulous 1st floor primary bedroom suite, w/ gas fireplace, spacious walk-in closets, Master bath w/double vanities, Large shower w/rain head, jetted Tub, ceramic tile heated floors. And separate room for a home office or storage. The spacious eat-in kitchen is the heart of the home w/cozy breakfast nook, Cherry Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, island, GE Profile Refrigerator, 5 burner gas cooktop, and microwave/oven. Spread out in the formal Living and Dining rooms, sunny Florida Room, Sun Room, and large Den w/built-in book shelves. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms w/tons of storage and closet space - 2 bedrooms w/private balconies. The landscaped .5+ acre lot provides perfect outdoor living space w/2-tier deck, 2 separate storage sheds – one w/power would make a great studio, rear private stone patio, outdoor fireplace, electric fence and paved driveway.

richmond.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
Richmond, VA
Real Estate
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Electric Fence#Tile#Ge#Home Office#Office Space#Floor Space#Cherry Cabinets#Ge Profile Refrigerator#Richmond City#Spacious Walk In Closets#Sunny Florida Room#Island#Kitchen#Beautiful Millwork#Bedroom#Breakfast Nook#Outdoor Fireplace#Upstairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

Historic Linden Row outlier begins new chapter as apartments

After years in the shadow of Linden Row Inn, the last of the original Linden Row homes not included in the hotel is getting ready to be reintroduced to society. Douglas Development is finishing up an apartment conversion of the house at 114 E. Franklin St., the easternmost of the mid-19th century rowhomes that make up the historic Linden Row block.
Henrico County, VArichmondmagazine.com

Henrico’s Moon Shot

In a 2019 state of the county address, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas laid out an audacious principle that has guided the county for years. He recalled President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 challenge to the nation to put a man on the moon: “Not because it was easy, but because it was hard.
Richmond, VANBC12

GRTC & Bon Secours unveil new bus shelter in Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC and Bon Secours have teamed together to unveil 14 new bus stops complete with enhancements to allow more comfort to those who must wait for public transportation. Amenities include benches, trash cans, and one-to three-sided shelters. “When you have to stand in the rain for...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

The Agenda: Local government briefs for 5.17.21

TOD zonings, Southern States silos project on city planning agenda. The Richmond Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Full agenda here. Business on the agenda includes two requests for rezoning to TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District. WVS Cos. seeks the zoning for a site it owns at 4401 E. Main St., where it’s planning a six-story mixed-use building with 203 apartments. TOD also is sought by 1801 E Main LLC for a half-acre plot at 1801 E. Main St., which it purchased in November.
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Richmond, VArichmondmagazine.com

River City Roundup

There’s music in the air and in the pods at Brown’s Island, farmers markets are open, Shakespeare’s online, and it’s time for an art-related stroll in the Fan. Have a great week!. A Toast to the People. The long-running concert series Friday Cheers is back for its second show this...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Tier 7 Eatery’s ‘Surf and Turf’ Burger

RICHMOND, Va. -- Time to head to the grill! Today, owner of Tier 7 Eatery, Tierra Terrell joins the show live to share her take on a surf and turf burger you can make in your home kitchen or on the grill, The Wave Burger. Visit the Tier 7 website for information on their food truck and catering opportunities.
Richmond, VAtennesseestar.com

Richmond City Council Approves Process to Select Recipients for Monuments

The Richmond City Council unanimously approved a resolution laying out next steps to deal with its monuments, currently in storage. The city has received 22 applications from people and organizations who want the statues, ranging from requests for just the cannons to all of the objects. “What’s important here is...
Richmond, VAWDBJ7.com

VA House to return to in-person sessions at Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia House of Delegates is ready to return to in-person session after the lapse during the pandemic, Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn announced Monday. “Over the past year Virginians have shown commitment and resolve to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus...