You can never say never in the world in which we are living, but the 2021 Commencement week that just was may be something the University may never see again. Two years of graduating classes – the Classes of 2020 and 2021 – were honored. For the first time in University history, Commencement was held in Mackay Stadium. And if that wasn’t enough, the exercises stretched throughout the week, starting on a sun-splashed morning on Wednesday before they wrapped up under surly northern Nevada skies on Saturday afternoon.