Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Reaping the benefits of noise

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignals can be amplified by an optimum amount of noise, but this so-called stochastic resonance is a rather fragile phenomenon. Researchers at AMOLF were the first to investigate the role of memory for this phenomenon in an oil-filled optical microcavity. The effects of slow non-linearity (i.e. memory) on stochastic resonance were never considered before, but these experiments suggest that stochastic resonance becomes robust to variations in the signal frequency when systems have memory. This has implications in many fields of physics and energy technology. In particular, the scientists numerically show that introducing slow non-linearity in a mechanical oscillator harvesting energy from noise can increase its efficiency by tenfold. They publish their findings in Physical Review Letters on May 27th.

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Energy Technology#Energy Harvesting#Physics#Energy Systems#Emerging Technology#Alternative Energy#Control Systems#Natural Light#Amolf Signals#Physical Review Letters#Interacting Photons#Aaas#Remote Traffic Noise#Environmental Vibrations#Signal Frequencies#Mechanical Oscillators#Mechanical Systems#Environments#Stochastic Resonance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

1/f noise spectroscopy and noise tailoring of nanoelectronic devices

In this paper, we review the 1/f-type noise properties of nanoelectronic devices focusing on three demonstrative platforms: resistive switching memories, graphene nanogaps and single-molecule nanowires. The functionality of such ultrasmall devices is confined to an extremely small volume, where bulk considerations on the noise loose their validity: the relative contribution of a fluctuator heavily depends on its distance from the device bottleneck, and the noise characteristics are sensitive to the nanometer-scale device geometry and the details of the mostly non-classical transport mechanism. All these are reflected by a highly system-specific dependence of the noise properties on the active device volume (and the related device resitance), the frequency, or the applied voltage. Accordingly, 1/f-type noise measurements serve as a rich fingerprint of the relevant transport and noise-generating mechanisms in the studied nanoelectronic systems. Finally, we demonstrate that not only the fundamental understanding and the targeted noise suppression is fueled by the 1/f-type noise analysis, but novel probabilistic computing hardware platforms heavily seek well tailorable nanoelectric noise sources.
AgriculturePhys.org

Reaping the benefits of healthy soils, for food, people, nature and the climate

Life on Earth depends on healthy soil. 95 % of global food production relies on soil. Soil is home to a quarter of all terrestrial species, and it plays a crucial role in nutrient cycling as well as in storing carbon and filtering water, which helps mitigate climate change and prevent flooding and droughts. Yet regardless of soils' fundamental role in the functioning of our planet's ecosystems, soils in Europe (and globally) are being degraded which is now starting to have far-reaching consequences, for food security and safety, the integrity of ecosystems and the services they provide to humanity. Urgent action is needed, especially as it takes considerable time to (re)generate soils and restore soil health.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Transformation toughening of ceramics made crystal clear

Tsukuba, Japan - Ceramic materials that are resistant to cracking are used in a variety of industries from aerospace engineering to dentistry. Toughening them to improve their efficiency and safety is therefore an important area of investigation. Researchers from the University of Tsukuba have used time-resolved X-ray diffraction to observe transformation toughening in zirconia ceramics during dynamic fracture. Their findings are published in Applied Physics Letters.
Sciencearxiv.org

Mitigating Current Variation in Particle Beam Microscopy

Particle beam microscopy uses a scanning beam of charged particles to create images of samples, and the quality of image reconstruction suffers when this beam current varies over time. Neither conventional reconstruction methods nor time-resolved sensing acknowledges beam current variation, although through sensitivity analysis, my project demonstrates that when the beam current variation is appreciable, time-resolved sensing has significant improvement compared to conventional methods in terms of image reconstruction quality, specifically mean-squared error (MSE). To more actively combat this unknown varying beam current's effects, my project further focuses on designing an algorithm that uses time-resolved sensing for even better image reconstruction quality in the presence of beam current variation. This algorithm works by simultaneously estimating the unknown beam current variation in addition to the underlying image, offering an alternative to more conventional methods, which exploit statistical assumptions of the image content without explicitly estimating the beam current. Using a concept of excess MSE due to beam current variation, this algorithm provides a factor of 7 improvement on average, which could lead to less expensive equipment in the future. Beyond improving the image estimation, this algorithm offers a novel estimation of the beam current, potentially providing more control in manufacturing and fabrication processes.
ChemistryPhys.org

How basic physics and chemistry constrain cellular functions in primitive and modern cells

A longstanding basic question in biology relates to how life satisfies the fundamental constraints put on it by physics and chemistry. Darwin's warm pond hypothesis for the origin of primordial cells is a familiar one. Advances have been made in mapping out the organic molecules that likely existed on the early Earth, and recently candidate prototypic pathways in early cells have been formulated. But how did these candidates' early biochemistry actually function as a system on which subsequent cellular life is based?
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

Small low-phase-noise oscillators

IQD has introduced two small low phase noise crystal oscillator types. Both come in 1.8, 2.5 or 3.3V versions and can be specified between 20 to 50MHz and ±25 to ±50ppm. “The CMOS clock oscillators can perform with a close-in phase noise as low as -113dBc/Hz at 10Hz, and far-out phase noise as low as -175dBc/Hz at 100kHz [3.3V 20MHz IQXO-408], with a phase jitter down to 40fs RMS over 12kHz to 5MHz,” according to the company.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Researchers tame silicon to interact with light for next-generation microelectronics

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) Skoltech researchers and their colleagues from RAS Institute for Physics of Microstructures, Lobachevsky State University of Nizhny Novgorod, ITMO University, Lomonosov Moscow State University, and A.M. Prokhorov General Physics Institute have found a way to increase photoluminescence in silicon, the notoriously poor emitter and absorber of photons at the heart of all modern electronics. This discovery may pave the way to photonic integrated circuits, boosting their performance. The paper was published in the journal Laser and Photonics Reviews.
PhysicsPhys.org

Technique characterizes phases of superfluids changing to supersolids and back

A team of researchers from the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information and the University of Innsbruck, has developed a technique for characterizing the phases a superfluid undergoes as it changes to a supersolid and then back again. The group has written a paper describing their technique and have uploaded it to the arXiv preprint server.
ChemistryPhys.org

Researchers create self-sustaining, intelligent, electronic microsystems from green material

A research team from the University of Massachusetts Amherst has created an electronic microsystem that can intelligently respond to information inputs without any external energy input, much like a self-autonomous living organism. The microsystem is constructed from a novel type of electronics that can process ultralow electronic signals and incorporates a device that can generate electricity "out of thin air" from the ambient environment.
SciencePhys.org

Microscope reveals the secrets of a material's structure

EPFL scientists have made an important discovery about the structure of barium titanate, a material used in everyday objects. Their findings refute existing theories on the displacement of the material's atoms. Barium titanate is a ferroelectric material used in nearly all electronic devices—computers, smartphones and even electric cars. It's used...
ChemistryPhys.org

New study presents tip-induced nano-engineering of strain, bandgap, and exciton funneling in 2D semiconductors

A research team, led by Professor Kyoung-Duck Park in the Department of Physics at UNIST has succeeded in investigating and controlling the physical properties of naturally-formed nanoscale wrinkles in two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors. This is thanks to their previously-developed hyperspectral adaptive tip-enhanced photoluminescence (a-TEPL) spectroscopy. This will be a major step forward in developing paper-thin, ultra-flexible displays.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Developing the novel joint technique for copper alloy

The oxide dispersion strengthened copper alloy (ODS-Cu) is superior in thermal conductivity, electrical conductivity, heat resistance and friction tolerance, etc. Although the ODS-Cu can be expected to have various industrial applications, its joint with other materials is extremely difficult because of its intrinsic poor weldability. The research group of Dr. Masayuki Tokitani in the National Institutes of Natural Sciences (NINS) National Institute for Fusion Science (NIFS) has developed an extremely novel joint technique that enables us to fabricate any component made of ODS-Cu. This technique highly contributes to producing the efficient heat removal component for the fusion reactor.
Sciencearxiv.org

An Improved Measure of Musical Noise Based on Spectral Kurtosis

Audio processing methods operating on a time-frequency representation of the signal can introduce unpleasant sounding artifacts known as musical noise. These artifacts are observed in the context of audio coding, speech enhancement, and source separation. The change in kurtosis of the power spectrum introduced during the processing was shown to correlate with the human perception of musical noise in the context of speech enhancement, leading to the proposal of measures based on it. These baseline measures are here shown to correlate with human perception only in a limited manner. As ground truth for the human perception, the results from two listening tests are considered: one involving audio coding and one involving source separation. Simple but effective perceptually motivated improvements are proposed and the resulting new measure is shown to clearly outperform the baselines in terms of correlation with the results of both listening tests. Moreover, with respect to the listening test on musical noise in audio coding, the exhibited correlation is nearly as good as the one exhibited by the Artifact-related Perceptual Score (APS), which was found to be the best objective measure for this task. The APS is however computationally very expensive. The proposed measure is easily computed, requiring only a fraction of the computational cost of the APS.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Control over water friction with 2D materials points to 'smart membranes'

The speed of water flow is a limiting factor in many membrane-based industrial processes, including desalination, molecular separation and osmotic power generation. Researchers at The University of Manchester's National Graphene Institute (NGI) have published a study in Nature Communications showing a dramatic decrease in friction when water is passed through nanoscale capillaries made of graphene, whereas those with hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) - which has a similar surface topography and crystal structure as graphene - display high friction.
ChemistryEurekAlert

New research suggests mineral nanoparticles as ubiquitous enzyme mimetics in Earth systems

Globally, the Earth system has thousands of terragrams (Tg) (1 Tg = 10 12 g) of mineral nanoparticles moving around the planet each year. These mineral nanoparticles are ubiquitously distributed throughout the atmosphere, oceans, waters, soils, in and/or on most living organisms, and even within proteins such as ferritin. In natural environments, mineral nanozymes can be produced by two pathways: "top down" and "bottom up" processes. Specifically, the weathering or human-promoted breakdown of bulk materials can result in nanomaterials directly (a top-down process), or nanomaterials can grow from precursors through crystallization, reaction, or biological roles (a bottom-up process).
ChemistryAzom.com

Time-Resolved X-Ray Crystallography Sheds Light on Phase Changes in Ceramics

Ceramic materials, known for their crack resistance, find applications in various industries, ranging from dentistry to aerospace engineering. Reinforcing these materials to enhance their safety and efficiency is a major area of research. Scientists from the University of Tsukuba have used time-resolved X-ray diffraction to visualize transformation toughening in zirconia...
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Two-dimensional magnetic materials to improve devices that store and transport information

(Nanowerk News) An international research team, with the participation of the Institute of Molecular Science of the University of Valencia (ICMol), has discovered how to control spin waves using light in an insulating material formed by magnetic layers. It is a step towards a new generation of devices that store and transport information in a highly efficient way and with very low consumption.