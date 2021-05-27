Cashmere High adds three to Wall of Fame for 2021

CASHMERE — Cashmere High School is honoring three former graduates, Dr. Kara Jackson Stoll, Sgt. Michael Henne and Elizabeth Boyle Mathews — the 2021 additions to the CHS Wall of Fame.

To be included into the Wall of Fame, alumni must be at least 10 years out of high school, a leader in their field, have provided for community and be somebody graduating seniors would choose to emulate, said CHS Leadership teacher Karin Blomquist, who helps organize the annual event.

Stoll, a 2004 Cashmere High School graduate, was the salutatorian and four-year varsity athlete in soccer, basketball and track. In 2008, she graduated with honors from the University of Portland with a bachelor of science degree. She also ran track for two years.

She graduated from Rocky Vista College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2013. After her residency in family medicine in Wisconsin, she returned home to the Wenatchee Valley as a family physician with Confluence Health. She and her husband Justin have two boys.

Henne, a 1988 CHS graduate, started as a cadet deputy at age 17 for the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. At age 21, Henne became a reserve deputy sheriff and later a reserve police officer for the East Wenatchee Police Department.

Henne moved to the Yakima Police Department in 1998. He started the department’s Patrol K-9 program. In 2007, he was promoted to sergeant and selected as training sergeant in 2014. He was responsible for the supervision and administration of his department’s training division and coordinating training for 200 members of the staff. In 2019 he returned to his true passion as a patrol sergeant.

He has been married to his high school sweetheart, Laurie, for almost 30 years, and they have an 8-year-old son, Jacob.

A 2000 Cashmere High School graduate, Mathews played tennis at Spokane Community College where she had a record of 116-wins-2-losses. She won two NWAACC titles in 2001 and 2002. She was inducted into the Spokane Falls Tennis Hall of Fame in 2006. Mathews went to Montana State University to play tennis and she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees there.

She currently teaches chemistry at Bozeman High School. Since 2015, she’s been the Montana State Coordinator for the Presidential Award of Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching for the National Science Foundation.

Mathews has been married for 15 years and has two sons, and a baby daughter.

In normal years, the ceremony for the Wall of Fame is at graduation. This year, Blomquist said the committee chose not to do that due COVID-19. The ceremony was held virtually during Wednesday’s Senior Recognition Night.

Each Wall of Fame recipient recorded a video to include in the ceremony.

A committee selects the Wall of Fame recipients. The committee is made up members of the community, Blomquist said, many of whom are past recipients of the award. With these three additions to the Wall of Fame, there are now 44 members, Blomquist added.