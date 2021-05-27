Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

PIT adds new parking option for first time in nearly 30 years as airport travel picks up

By Nate Doughty
WPXI Pittsburgh
 11 days ago
PITTSBURGH — As passenger and cargo traffic continue to climb to new pandemic heights at Pittsburgh International Airport, the former up more than 1,200% year-over-year in April, travelers can soon expect to have a new parking option on-site for the first time in nearly 30 years.

According to the Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA), which oversees the management of PIT, the airport will add a new $7 per day economy lot option. The lot is less than a 10-minute walk to the moving walkway that connects the various parking lots on the airport’s campus to the landside terminal. The airport will also add four new parking pay stations inside the terminal to help expedite a traveler’s departure from the airport upon landing in Pittsburgh.

PIT is also planning to resume the option of allowing departing passengers to use curbside check-in services beginning first with Southwest Airlines Co. on June 1 and then American Airlines Inc. on June 29.

Read more from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

