The sound of Weyl hinges
Clever 3D-printed acoustic materials allow probing a new higher-order semimetallic topological phase using audible sound. In the last few years, more advanced topological theories3 and experiments4,5 have extended the influence of bulk topology to lower dimensions beyond one. An nth-order topological insulator in dimension d has boundary states living in dimensions down to d – n. For example, in second-order topological insulators the bulk topology can impose boundary states living not only on the edge of its volume (the surface), but also on the edges of its surface, namely on hinges (Fig. 1c). While such hinge modes have been studied and experimentally observed for insulators6, the more intricate case of higher-order semimetals have so far eluded any experimental attempt.www.nature.com