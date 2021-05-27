The sound of Weyl hinges

Zariski decomposition is a fundamental tool for studying linear systems of divisors on algebraic surfaces. Bauer, Küronya and Szemberg obtained a decomposition of the big cone of a smooth projective surface into chambers, called Zariski chambers, in each of which the support of the negative part of the Zariski decomposition is constant. On the other hand, thanks to the work of Boucksom, on a compact complex manifold we have the divisorial Zariski decomposition which, on an irreducible holomorphic symplectic manifold (IHS), is a higher dimensional Zariski decomposition with respect to the Beauville-Bogomolov-Fujiki quadratic form. Similarly to the case of surfaces, we provide for the big cone of a projective irreducible holomorphic symplectic manifold a decomposition into chambers (which we describe in detail), in each of which the support of the negative part of the divisorial Zariski decomposition is constant. As for surfaces, the obtained decomposition of the big cone allows to describe the volume function, which turns out to behave very well. Moreover, always inspired by the surface case, we also see that the big cone of a projective IHS manifold admits a decomposition into simple Weyl chambers, which we compare to that induced by the divisorial Zariski decomposition. To conclude, we investigate the boundary of the big cone and determine the structure of the algebraic pseudo-effective cone.