Kentucky State Prisons to Allow Visitation In June
Earlier this week, Governor Andy Beshear announced that state prisons would be allowing visitors for inmates once again. Visitation will be by appointment only, beginning June 20th at Department of Corrections and Juvenile Justice facilities. Inmates will be permitted two visitors each and visitors must be vaccinated, wear a mask and continue to social distance. Information regarding appointments will be posted to the Department of Corrections website and the Juvenile Justice website on June 4th.www.q95fm.net