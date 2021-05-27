Leicester transfers: Liverpool want to sign this Foxes star
Foxes of Leicester analyse Leicester City transfers rumours, as Liverpool apparently want to sign Foxes star Youri Tielemans. We all saw it coming, didn’t we?: Tielemans being targeted by major clubs this summer was fairly predictable. When he lifted the FA Cup after scoring a cracking winner, it was worrying. Now that Georginio Wijnaldum is departing Anfield – it seems inevitable that the Reds will go in for the deep-lying playmaker.foxesofleicester.com