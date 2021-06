Kansas football has added six transfers from Buffalo over the last 24 hours. That list includes multiple players on the offensive and defensive lines. The Jayhawks are attempting to restock and rebuild the roster after the coaching change from Les Miles to Lance Leipold. While only three players have hit the transfer portal since the coaching change, the Jayhawks also saw a number of offseason departures likely in part due to the NCAA's one-time transfer waiver to allow players to be immediately eligible at another school.