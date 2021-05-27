Concise, scalable and enantioselective total synthesis of prostaglandins

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection has caused substantial morbidity and mortality worldwide and paralyzed the international economy. Understanding the magnitude and duration of the antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 is important to achieve a balance between curbing the pandemic and minimizing adverse effects on society.1 Although the antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 within 9 months has been extensively studied,2,3,4,5,6 little is known about the magnitude and kinetics of antibody responses for over 9 months. Moreover, with limited observations over 9 months (n < 100),2,7,8 several studies have produced inconsistent conclusions about antibody dynamics, suggesting different rates of antiviral antibody positivity at the last follow-up.2,7,8 These studies have been limited by a lack of measurement of neutralizing antibodies (NAbs),7 of inclusion of mild or asymptomatic cases,2,8 and of further exploration of potential predisposing factors for antibody dynamics.2,7 Considering the individual heterogeneity (such as disease severity)8 and time-dependent nature1 of the immune response, in-depth characterization of SARS-CoV-2 antibody kinetics across disease severity groups over a long period is urgently needed. Therefore, we repeatedly tested IgM, IgG, viral spike protein receptor-binding dom (anti-RBD) IgG, and NAb titers in COVID-19 patients during a follow-up period of up to 10 months and explored potential predisposing factors of antibody titers during follow-up.