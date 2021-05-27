Cancel
Kirby Howell-Baptiste shares longtime love of Cruella de Vil

By UPI
 11 days ago

May 27 (UPI) — Kirby Howell-Baptiste is sharing her longtime love of the character Cruella de Vil. The 34-year-old actress discussed her upcoming film Cruella during Thursday's episode of Good Morning America. Cruella is a prequel to Disney's 1996 animated film 101 Dalmatians and serves as an origin story for...

First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills." Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.
cruella-de-vil - Review

By “re-imagining” their animated classics as live-action films, Disney has churned out a string of blockbusters. So perhaps it was inevitable that the iconic villainess of 1961’s One Hundred And One Dalmatians would get her due…again. 21 years after Glenn Close headlined two live-action adventures as the cackling fashionista Cruella de Vil, Emma Stone slips into a two-tone wig and a devilish grin for the inventive origin story Cruella.
Florence + The Machine to perform original song for Disney’s ‘Cruella’

Listen to the Official Cruella Playlist, with signature hits featured in the film here. Multi-platinum and global award-winning artist Florence + The Machine, is set to perform a new original song, “Call me Cruella,” in Disney’s all-new live action film Cruella. “Call me Cruella” will be featured in the film and on the original motion picture soundtrack and the original score album. Both albums, from Walt Disney Records, will be available on May 21. The film is in theaters or available to order on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee on May 28.
Disney's Cruella - "Do You Have A Light?" Official Clip

In this clip from the upcoming film, Disney's Cruella, Estella (Emma Stone) makes quite a flashy, and fiery, appearance at a party. Emma Stone stars in the live-action film about the rebellious early days of the notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Disney's Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie, arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, 2021.
A Guide to Disney’s Different Versions of Cruella de Vil

Several other actresses have taken on the role of Disney’s Cruella de Vil over the years in both animated and live-action incarnations. Let’s take a look at the history of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil in Disney movies. Who voiced Cruella de Vil in the 1961 film One Hundred...
Cruella Theme Song Arrives from Florence + the Machine

English indie rock band Florence + the Machine will be contributing a brand new original song to the upcoming Disney movie Cruella. Walt Disney Studios treated the public to a sneak peak of the song, which has been uploaded alongside brand new visuals from the film. The snippet of the song entitled 'Call me Cruella', evokes a sense of wild free-spiritedness akin to that of the 1970s when the film is set. It builds towards a dramatic crescendo, as viewers bear witness to some of the madness of Cruella de Vil they can expect from the upcoming movie.
Watch New ‘Cruella’ Clips as Movie Tickets and Disney+ Pre-Orders Go on Sale For the ‘101 Dalmations’ Prequel

Cruella, a movie whose very existence continues to baffle me, is headed to theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access very soon. As we get closer and closer to the Emma Stone film, Disney has gone ahead and put movie tickets for the movie on sale. They’re always making it possible to pre-order the film on Disney+, in case that’s something you want to do. On top of all that, there are three new clips you can watch below.
HelloGiggles

Kirby Howell-Baptiste Doesn't Get Imposter Syndrome, Thank You Very Much

Kirby Howell-Baptiste knows she's earned her success. In the past four years, the British actress has scored recurring roles on hit TV shows like NBC's The Good Place, BBC's Killing Eve, and Paramount Plus' Why Women Kill. Currently, she's doing press tours for her role as Anita Darling in Disney's Cruella—the 101 Dalmatians prequel film starring Emma Stone in the titular role—and has parts in two more films set to release this year. To a new fan, it may seem like Howell-Baptiste's success is happening all at once, but the 34-year-old confidently tells HelloGiggles over video call that she's "worked at it for a very, very long time."
Review: ‘Cruella’ is dazzling fun but shows too much sympathy for the de Vil

It may seem counterintuitive, but the easiest way to enjoy “Cruella” — and it’s plenty enjoyable, even when it overstays its welcome — is to try and forget that it has much of anything to do with “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.” The filmmakers, of course, do not always make this easy. In line with the Walt Disney Company’s nostalgia-tickling, franchise-building corporate imperatives, they have been tasked with revisiting that 1961 animated chestnut and spinning off a live-action origin story for its memorable fascist-fashionista villain, Cruella de Vil. And so they pile on the tie-in references galore. Those famous spotted dogs make an appearance. You’ll recognize key supporting characters from their names, like Roger and Anita, Horace and Jasper, and you’ll likely also pick up on a snippet of the original film’s signature tune: “Cruella de Vil/ Cruella de Vil/ If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will … ”
Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
Glamour

Cruella de Vil Has a Long History With Fur. It Ends Now

Black and white wig, Dalmatian spots, red cigarette holder. Is there a more instantly, iconically recognizable look for a villain than One Hundred and One Dalmatians' Cruella de Vil? And while other evil women in the Disney canon are focused on beauty (Snow White's Evil Queen) and decimating their rivals on the path to self-optimization (The Little Mermaid's Ursula), Cruella’s only desire is for herself—she wants to take, to conquer, to consume. She wants luxury and accumulation. She is a pitch-perfect capitalist villain.
Fatherly

Emma Stone Says ‘Cruella’ Isn’t Supposed to Be a Role Model

Call it a case of nature versus nurture: How did a British street-smart fashion designer become the cinematic proxy for greed, evil, and a craven desire to harvest dog fur? Hence, Cruella, a sort of prequel to the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians; tells the backstory of a crafty grifter named Estella, played punk-rockishly by Emma Stone. Set in ‘70s London, the movie centers around the stylish young woman whose fraught relationship with dog-owning couturier Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson) leads Estella to embrace her venal side and transforms into the eponymous and gloriously vengeful Cruella. The film is both in theaters and streams on Disney+on May 28.
Cruella Review – Emma Stone Shines as Estella de Vil

Cruella is exactly as advertised, a look into the origins of the Disney villainess that serves as the antagonist in 101 Dalmatians. While the original incarnation was portrayed as pure evil, Cruella gives a more sympathetic look at why the fashion designer becomes the way she is. This ultimately works in the film’s favor as the Cruella portrayed by Emma Stone has many more layers to work with, which is needed as a protagonist that viewers want to root for. However, this isn’t really Cruella’s tale. It’s more about who Estella de Vil was before she became a cartoonish over-the-top criminal.