If you've ever wanted a chance to see the Vince Lombardi trophy in person, there's an opportunity to do so today in Dartmouth. Anyone who has yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to kill two birds with one stone today and today only. The Patriots are lending out their six Super Bowl trophies to six vaccination sites in Massachusetts today, and the former Dartmouth Circuit City location-turned-vaccination clinic is one of the six.