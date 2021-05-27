Cancel
Porsche 911 Safari, Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, Mazda CX-50: Car News Headlines

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorsche has said a high-riding 911 would be a good idea, and now one is being tested. Could a spiritual successor to the 911 SC Safari of 1978 be coming down the line? We'll have to wait and see. Rolls-Royce is making a return to coachbuilding and has revealed the...

Buying CarsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

This Rolls-Royce Is Thought to Be the World’s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce has debuted its latest extravagant creation—a yacht-inspired car dubbed the Boat Tail that’s thought to be the most expensive vehicle in the world. While the luxury company is staying mum on its precise price, the customized car—which is said to have been designed for a “flamboyant” and undoubtedly very rich couple—reportedly costs around $25 million. The baby blue convertible comes with a host of absurdly lavish accessories, including a pop-up “hosting suite” with a built-in Champagne cooler, rotating cocktail table, chairs, and a giant umbrella. As for those mystery buyers, they naturally have “a sense of style and a love of travel, adventure, and entertaining who collect cars, watches, pens and fine champagnes and like sailing,” This Is Money reports. The outlet points out that a single Boat Tail costs as much as 40 Rolls-Royce Phantom limousines, which are a steal at less than $500,000.
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Rolls Royce Boat Tail unveiled

Rolls Royce have unveiled their latest Coachbuild, the Rolls Royce Boat Tail which ins a unique commission built for one of their clients. This new model will be a permanent model in their coach building portfolio, it certainly is an interesting looking car from the photos. The first Rolls-Royce Boat...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Rolls-Royce Celebrates Its Spectacular Coachbuilt Cars

Coachbuilding is the art of taking a pre-assembled vehicle chassis and constructing a custom body to sit on top of it. Aside from a few small companies like Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, coachbuilding is virtually nonexistent in the modern era because new cars no longer ride on a separate chassis, making it much more difficult to change the body without interfering with structural points. A few major automakers like Rolls-Royce keep the art alive with fabulous one-off creations like the $13 million Sweptail from 2017.
CarsBMW BLOG

VIDEO: Carfection Concludes its McLaren F1, Mercedes CLK GTR, Porsche GT1 Test

Carfection’s Henry Catchpole recently lived out a fantasy in real time, driving the McLaren F1, Mercedes CLK GTR, and Porsche 911 GT1 back-to-back-to-back in the same day. Such a three-way comparison is the stuff of dreams for car enthusiasts. Most of us will never see one of these cars in person, never mind drive any of them. Catchpole was able to drive all three in the same day and compare them to see which one was best. What a day that must have been.
Carscoolhunting.com

Rolls-Royce Coachbuild’s Three Unique One-Off Boat Tails

Customization has always been a tenet of Rolls-Royce; from the earliest days they built platforms and engines on top of which custom coach builders created incredible works of art. In modern times this was less common and practical, and standard models, as customizable as they were, ruled the era. In 2017, however, the brand revisited custom coachwork with their first fully modern coachbuilt car, the Rolls-Royce Sweptail. This vehicle embodied Rolls-Royce’s capabilities, and it laid the groundwork for developing a full scale Coachbuild department, which allows customers to commission their own unique vehicle.
Buying CarsPosted by
Robb Report

This Bonkers 19-Foot Rolls-Royce Boat Tail May Be the Most Expensive New Car in History

Rolls-Royce is notoriously coy about the price of its truly bespoke limousines, yet since this new, outrageously decadent Boat Tail was inspired by the $13 million Rolls-Royce Sweptail from 2017, but with increased complexity, it may easily be the most expensive new car to date. (That title currently resides with Bugatti’s La Voiture Noire, which sold for a reported $18.7 million after taxes.) The stunning cabriolet is named after the tapered rear end—a style which dates back to the 1920s, when cars like the Auburn 851 Speedster and Bentley Speed Six Boat-Tail were the talk of the town.
Businessconceptcarz.com

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announces New Design Director

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has today announced that Anders Warming has been appointed Director of Design. He will join the company from 1 July. Warming, 48, joins Rolls-Royce Motor Cars from Warming Design, the company he founded in 2019. His experience includes almost 20 years in senior positions in the BMW Group, including Head of Design at MINI and Exterior Chief Designer at BMW.
CarsThe Auto Chanel

2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo Review By Larry Nutson

I drove the new 2020 Mazda CX-30 about a year ago and explained to readers how it fit in between Mazda’s CX-3 and CX-5 in both size and price. The CX-30 is based on the same platform that also underpins the Mazda3 hatchback and sedan. And, it’s powered by the same “Skyactiv-G” 186-horsepower 2.5-L engine and 6-speed automatic as used in both the Mazda3 and the CX-5.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Toyota Confirms the Inevitable: A Corolla Cross Hybrid Is Coming

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is due to add a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain to its options list next year. The announcement of the likely 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid was made during the reveal of the small SUV. While details are still scarce, we expect the Corolla Cross to share its...
CarsMotorAuthority

A modern Safari? Porsche tests high-riding 911

Perhaps the best sign the crossover craze has taken a step too far, Porsche is out testing a high-riding 911. Porsche hasn't confirmed plans to launch a high-riding 911, though the automaker's sales and marketing chief, Detlev von Platen, said in a 2018 interview that such a car “could be a good idea.” He even said such a car could be launched as a limited-edition model.
CarsMotorAuthority

First of new rear-drive, premium Mazdas tipped to be CX-50 crossover

Mazda has made no secret of its desire to move upmarket with a range of new rear-wheel-drive vehicles powered by inline-6 and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Various patent drawings have shown up over the years and Mazda showcased the inline-6 and a new 8-speed automatic in an online presentation made last year.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

One-Off Gold Ford Mustang Is A James Bond Car With A Fascinating History

Having starred in the famous 'Bullitt' car chase with Steve McQueen tearing up the streets of San Francisco, the Ford Mustang is movie car royalty. This wasn't the pony car's first major on-screen appearance, however - that would be the 1964 James Bond flick 'Goldfinger,' which introduced audiences to the iconic Aston Martin DB5.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

1994 Toyota Supra From "The Fast And The Furious" Can Be Yours

It's not every day something like this comes up for auction. In fact, the last time it did was back in 2015. If you don't make your move this time, chances are it'll be another multi-year wait (if ever). Set to cross the auction stage the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas event from June 17-19 is the one and only 1994 Toyota Supra driven by the late Paul Walker in 2001's "The Fast and the Furious".