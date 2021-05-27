Japan, EU reaffirm support for North Korea’s ‘complete, irreversible’ denuclearization

Japan’s colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula ended more than seven decades ago, yet that legacy still roils everyday politics. South Korea and Japan, major trading partners and both U.S. military allies, have been at loggerheads over what constitutes proper contrition and compensation for Koreans conscripted to work in factories and mines that supplied Japan’s imperial war machine, and those euphemistically called “comfort women,” who were forced to work in military brothels. Japan contends all claims were settled under a 1965 bilateral agreement and a fund set up in 2015. Seoul argues Japan hasn’t done enough. Some of Japan’s largest companies have been dragged into the fray, and the situation is affecting the two countries’ ability to cooperate on security and other issues.