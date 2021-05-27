Japan, EU reaffirm support for North Korea’s ‘complete, irreversible’ denuclearization
May 27 (UPI) — Japan and the European Union agreed on China and North Korea issues Thursday during a virtual summit where world leaders mentioned Taiwan for the first time. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel said in a EU-Japan Summit joint statement that nations will work together toward North Korea denuclearization.www.breitbart.com