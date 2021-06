Keywords are inseparable from Google. As an advertiser, we also know that those searches of many millions of users represent enormous commercial value. One search term can be worth more than another, and search marketers like to take that into account when they spend on Google. Moreover, all those searches also give you an idea of the market in which you work. You are, as it were, connected one on one with the needs of your market and your customers. But, what about now that Google is increasingly closing down insights on search terms?