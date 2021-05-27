Kyrie Irving speaks out about racism from Boston Celtics fans

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving said that he hopes to not hear racist remarks from hometown fans of his former team, the Boston Celtics, upon his return Friday. “I mean, it’s not my first time being an opponent in Boston, so I’m just looking forward to competing with my teammates and hopefully we can just keep it strictly basketball, there’s no belligerence or any racism going on, subtle racism and people yelling s–t from the crowd,” Irving said Tuesday.