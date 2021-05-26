The investigator plays the first trailer of the video

"Most people like sunsets… I love the sunrise." Transmission Films has revealed the first trailer for an indie drama from New Zealand titled Juniper, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Matthew J. Saville. When a self-destructive teen is suspended from school and asked to look after his feisty alcoholic grandmother as a punishment, the crazy time they spend together turns his life around. George Ferrier stars as the boy who finds himself rethinking life when he encounters Ruth, his strong-willed grandmother and a former war photographer. Charlotte Rampling also stars, along with Marton Csokas and Edith Poor. This definitely looks like a feisty little film about the challenges of life, including how to deal with your own family. Rampling looks like she's at the top of her game here, a complex role with many layers. I'm surprised this hasn't shown up at any film festivals, it this seems like the perfect film for a festival audience.