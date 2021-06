Alaskan Bush People fans know that Bear Brown and Raiven Adams went through all sorts of tumultuous issues. First, they dated, then they became engaged but split. Later, they tried again and split and it’s hard to keep up. Suffice to say, as of April 2021, they were not together and probably remain that way. Also, Bear still grieves for his dad Billy who passed away. However, he looks so good now, that Discovery Channel fans think he looks in a way better place.