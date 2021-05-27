RTL changes its program tomorrow, Friday · KINO.de

Marriott has made some negative changes to ‘Points Advance’. This feature allowed you to book an award stay even if you’re short on points as long as you pay in full 14 days before your stay. You now need to earn the required points within 60 days of making the reservation, for example if you make a booking for January 2022 now then you’d need to earn the points within 60 days of making that reservation rather than just needing the points in your account 14 days before your stay. To make matters worse the new rules apply to existing bookings as well (you have 60 days from May 27 to earn the required points). The fine print states: