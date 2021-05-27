Cancel
Nokia C20 Plus appears on Geekbench

By Frederick Hopkins
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe recently reported that HMD Global Finns are working on more smartphones. These will be the Nokia C20 Plus and Nokia C30. Both models will be very budget friendly, but will feature really huge batteries. Now the model Nokia C20 Plus Officially featured in the benchmark Geekbench database, a new phone in Geekbench 5.4.1 Scored 126 points in the single core test and 476 points in the multi-core test. This is not the end of the information we got from Geekbench. For example, we learned that the Plus Edition will have exactly the same design as the classic model.

