Police: Person found dead on NE Portland street was 17-year-old boy
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have released the identity of the teenager found dead on a northeast Portland street and a homicide investigation is ongoing. The Portland Police Bureau said Thursday morning that the body found Sunday morning on the road in the 14300 block of Northeast Milton Street was 17-year-old Sergio Hunt. Police first said on Sunday that the preliminary scene investigation indicated Hunt may have been struck by a hit and run driver. PPB later reported that further investigation revealed suspicious circumstances in the death.www.kptv.com