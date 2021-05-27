newsbreak-logo
Police: Person found dead on NE Portland street was 17-year-old boy

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have released the identity of the teenager found dead on a northeast Portland street and a homicide investigation is ongoing. The Portland Police Bureau said Thursday morning that the body found Sunday morning on the road in the 14300 block of Northeast Milton Street was 17-year-old Sergio Hunt. Police first said on Sunday that the preliminary scene investigation indicated Hunt may have been struck by a hit and run driver. PPB later reported that further investigation revealed suspicious circumstances in the death.

www.kptv.com
News Break
Violent Crimes
