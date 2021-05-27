Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Introduction of myself

xda-developers
 11 days ago

I am a business man running productions company, usually i am using Huawei terminals and i like them very much, but after the boycott of Huawei with big regrets, i was looking for a replacement good phone because i run part of my business on it, finally i wad following publicities and you-tubers about phone and technology, and i have chosen the Mi 11 ultra, i bought it from China as at that moment it was not exposed for sell in Europe, and first surpise when i have received the phone, it was all in Chineze, by foolwing your forum i have succeeded to unlock the bootloader and i have flashed the Chines version to a Global one 12.5.5.0, and i was happy with the new phone and getting used to it after the Huawei phone, then few days ago the phone noticed me that there is a new update (version Miui 12.5.7.0), i have downloaded the new version and when trying to apply the update to the phone ,after that the phone is freezing the last step when must be rebooted to recovery mode and then to select the update pack, till now i am in this step!

forum.xda-developers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Company#Publicities#Chines#Huawei Terminals#Recovery Mode#Productions Company#Chosen#Europe#Chineze#Sell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Huawei
Country
China
Related
PoliticsThe Guardian

Xi’s change of heart is too late to stop China’s collision with the west

Is it too late to halt the slide towards all-out confrontation between China and the western democracies? An apparently conciliatory speech last week by Xi Jinping led some observers to suggest China’s president may want to mend fences. But a change of tone in Beijing will not cut much ice in Washington unless Xi’s aggressive policies change, too.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

New Age Network Detection: Introduction

Like the rest of the technology stack, the enterprise network is undergoing a huge transition. With data stores increasingly in the cloud and connectivity to SaaS providers and applications running in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platforms, a likely permanently remote workforce has new networking requirements. Latency and performance continue to be important, but also being able to protect employee devices in all locations and providing access to only authorized resources.
Marketstheurbantwist.com

Can I Teach Myself To Trade Forex?

The foreign exchange market is a position where banks trade currency, companies, states, consumers, and merchants come to trade and swap currencies. The Forex market, also known as the ”FX market,” the ”Cash market,” the ”Foreign exchange currency market,” or the ”Foreign currency market,” is the world’s biggest and most liquid market, with an estimated daily turnover of $3.98 trillion.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Apple's iPhone 11 is now on sale at... $0 with no trade-in or port-in required

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If you're not interested in any of 2021's best phones, most of which just so happen to support 5G speeds and come free of charge from Verizon right now with an eligible (working or broken) trade-in, the largest wireless service provider stateside thinks it can convince you to buy a 2019-released handset instead.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Intertrust and Emitwise Partner to Accelerate the Corporate World's Transition to Net Zero Carbon

The combination of Emitwise’s carbon accounting platform with Intertrust’s data rights management technology enables seamless, scalable and governed reporting of carbon emissions for large enterprises. LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Emitwise, the carbon accounting platform helping companies automate the measurement, reporting and reduction of carbon emissions, have...
Economyelectronicproducts.com

Survey: Engineering inefficiency delays new product introductions

Over the past five years, 43% of new electronic products have missed their initial launch dates, according to manufacturing optimization platform provider Instrumental’s first annual State of New Product Introduction (NPI) Survey of more than 100 leaders in electronics design, manufacturing, and engineering. Instrumental said this points to the industry’s failure to adapt to increasing product complexity, faster delivery timelines, and increased supply chain volatility.
Economyatoallinks.com

Quick Introduction of SEO to promote your Business

You’ve presumably heard multiple times that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is a fundamental computerized promoting device, however regardless of whether you have an essential comprehension of what it involves, you may in any case not have a strong handle on this mind-boggling and diverse animal. Web optimization is comprised of numerous various components, and understanding what they are and how they work is vital to understanding why SEO is so significant.
Cell Phoneslazaroibanez.com

Technology: What are the PWA apps? An introduction to PWAs.

Progressive Web Apps are websites that look and behave as natives mobile apps. They use emerging web browser APIs and features along with traditional progressive enhancement strategies to bring a native app-like user experience to cross-platform web applications. In order to call a Web App a PWA, from the technical...
Softwarecisco.com

Full-Stack Observability: A Quick Introduction for Networkers

No one who works in technology operations – network management, software engineering, security, or IT – needs to play Whac-A-Mole when they go to the arcade. Because it’s a game we play in real life every day. We focus on the gopher holes in our domains, and keep smacking down the issues as they pop up. Hopefully, fast enough to solve them.
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Video Gamesgamerant.com

Comparing Stadia and xCloud

Cloud gaming services have gained popularity over the past few years due to their accessibility and ease of use. Players are no longer limited by their hardware and cloud gaming allows them to use any device to stream their games. In particular, Google Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gaming have become two of the most recognizable services in the cloud gaming market and the technology has advanced greatly in a short span of time.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Tools for Reproducible Jupyter Notebooks

Jupyter notebooks have a somewhat poor reputation in the wider programming community. Joel Grus’ famous “I don’t like notebooks” talk, which he bravely gave at JupyterCon in 2018, covered many of the reasons why. Typically notebooks are seen to promote poor coding practices as they can be difficult to version control, often rely on cells being run in a specific order to return correct results and can be tricky to test and debug.