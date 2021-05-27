Introduction of myself

I am a business man running productions company, usually i am using Huawei terminals and i like them very much, but after the boycott of Huawei with big regrets, i was looking for a replacement good phone because i run part of my business on it, finally i wad following publicities and you-tubers about phone and technology, and i have chosen the Mi 11 ultra, i bought it from China as at that moment it was not exposed for sell in Europe, and first surpise when i have received the phone, it was all in Chineze, by foolwing your forum i have succeeded to unlock the bootloader and i have flashed the Chines version to a Global one 12.5.5.0, and i was happy with the new phone and getting used to it after the Huawei phone, then few days ago the phone noticed me that there is a new update (version Miui 12.5.7.0), i have downloaded the new version and when trying to apply the update to the phone ,after that the phone is freezing the last step when must be rebooted to recovery mode and then to select the update pack, till now i am in this step!