TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has lifted the mask mandate, but on Monday he said, it’s not a license to be a knucklehead. “I must once again caution that this pandemic is not over. This virus is on the run,” Murphy siad. “There’s no question about it. It is not defeated. We cannot let up in our efforts until we win this race and end this pandemic. Lifting the mask mandate is not a license to be a knucklehead. Lifting the mask mandate simply acknowledged how far we’ve come together and that together we will cross the finish line.”