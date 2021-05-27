Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Best Buy Earnings Show Positive Impact Of Stay-at-Home Economy

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amid the pandemic, we want our electronics – the TVs, tablets and devices keeping us tethered, at least digitally, to family and friends and binge-watching … and we want more of them. Best Buy’s first-quarter earnings results released on Thursday (May 27) show that consumers kept spending even into what...

www.pymnts.com
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Buy#Consumer Electronics#Earnings Growth#Strong Earnings#Sales Growth#Full Year Earnings#Consumer Demand#The Labor Department#Domestic Online Revenues#Domestic Revenues#Domestic Sales#Product Sales#International Revenues#Online Sales#Domestic Demand#Consolidated Sales#Comp Growth#Stimulus Payments#General Trends#Product Category
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Markets
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
Related
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Earnings Preview: BEST

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.
StocksPosted by
WWD

Stitch Fix Stock Jumps on Sales Gains

Stitch Fix Inc.’s sales came roaring back last quarter — just as the company turns to new horizons. Revenues for the fiscal third quarter ended May 1 increased 44.1 percent to $535.6 million from $371.7 million a year earlier, when the first rush of the pandemic disrupted consumer spending patterns.
Retailinvesting.com

4 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Jump in In-Store Traffic

Solid progress on the COVID-19 vaccination front has been driving increasing foot traffic at retail outlets, contributing to the industry’s comeback. As the economy continues to recover over the coming months, buoyed by rapid job growth and increased consumer spending, retail stores are expected to regain their pre-pandemic operating levels. Therefore, we think leading companies in this space, Costco Wholesale (COST), Target (TGT), Best Buy (BBY), and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), should deliver market-beating returns in the coming months. So, let’s pore over these names.The fast-paced U.S. COVID-19 vaccination drive and consequent reopening of the economy has allowed the retail industry to regain the high ground, following the pandemic driven lows it experienced last year. With approximately 63% of the U.S. population having received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, brick & mortar stores have been seeing rising foot traffic over the past couple of weeks. This trend will likely continue, given the government’s efforts to vaccinate at least 70% of the population with at least one dose by July 4.
Real EstateInvestorPlace

5 Best REITs to Buy for 2021 as the Economy Starts Whirring Again

The novel coronavirus pandemic made 2020 a challenging year for real estate investment trusts (REITs). With incomes down and wide-ranging unemployment, the real estate industry was bound to suffer. Shutdowns and work-from-home mandates meant retail and office REITs suffered the most during this crisis. Some specialty REITs from the industrial...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Goldman, Others Tighten Rules On Betting Against Retail Traders' Meme Stocks

New rules could be on the horizon as Wall Street ponders meme stocks, Bloomberg reported. Wall Street’s leading brokers are exploring new mandates that could change how people “bet against retail traders’ most-popular meme stocks,” per Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Bank of America and Jefferies Financial Group are “among firms...
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Non-Tech Stocks Getting Hit by the Chip Shortage

The chip shortage that intensified last year didn't just spill over to 2021 but is getting worse. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which was seemingly holding out against the shortage until now, expects supply constraints to hit its third-quarter revenue by $3 billion to $4 billion. Unprecedented demand for semiconductors has even caught leading manufacturer Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) off guard, with the company recently warning on at least two instances that it could take years to address the global chip shortage.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: India Restates Digital Currency Trading Worries; Unchained Capital Unveils $25 Million Series A; Progressive Care Now Takes Bitcoin For COVID-19 Tests; Anchorage Digital Unveils Crypto-Backed Loans

India’s central bank restated its hesitation when it comes to digital currency on the heels of informing financial institutions that they should set aside a 2018 ban on trading, Bloomberg reported on Friday (June 4). The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently told lenders not to cite a 2018 circular from the central bank as a rationale to prevent digital currency trades. A court had since struck down the order. “There is no change in RBI’s position,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said to the media, as per Bloomberg. “We have major concerns around cryptocurrency, which we have conveyed to the government.”
EconomyCNBC

Gradual job growth is a positive for the economy: Pro

Job creation disappointed again in May, with nonfarm payrolls up what normally would be considered a solid 559,000 but still short of lofty expectations, the Labor Department reported Friday. David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, and Michael Yoshikami, founder and CEO of Destination Wealth Management, joined "Squawk on the Street" to discuss what May's disappointing jobs numbers means for markets and the ongoing policy negotiations in Washington.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Five Below Expands Brick-and-Mortar Footprint As Net Sales Surge

Five Below, an off-price retailer that has more than 1,050 stores in 39 states, reported that its net sales surged by approximately 198 percent between Q1 fiscal 2020 and Q1 fiscal 2021, according to an announcement. In addition, the retailer’s comparable sales soared by 162 percent over the same timeframe.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

AMZN vs. WMT Weekly: A Conglomerate Takes On A Pure-Play Retailer

With his first week in his new role under his belt, newly promoted Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has made it clear that he’s not only running the world’s largest online retailer, but he’s also sitting atop one of the world’s biggest conglomerates. Jassy’s inaugural agenda saw the Seattle-based company announce...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Best Buy Co., Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52.
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Best Buy Posts 233% Earnings Growth in Q1, Raises FY22 Guidance

The consumer electronics retailer Best Buy Co. (BBY) posted strong fiscal first-quarter 2022 results. Following the results, shares rose 1% on May 27 to close at $118.14. Adjusted earnings in Q1 grew substantially by 233% to $2.23 per share on a year-over-year basis and came in above the consensus estimate of $1.37 per share.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Home Depot Stock a Buy After Crushing Earnings Estimates?

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported first-quarter earnings that crushed estimates on Wall Street. The home improvement retailer reported robust revenue growth despite going up against tough comparisons from last year. Given that more people are vaccinated and the spread of COVID-19 is trending downward, the outperformance by Home Depot caught many...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Best Buy Q1 Earnings

Shares of Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share rose 232.84% over the past year to $2.23, which beat the estimate of $1.37. Revenue of $11,637,000,000 higher by 35.91% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate...
Financial ReportsThe Free Press

Best Buy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Best Buy Co. (BBY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $595 million. The Richfield, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $2.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring gains, were $2.23 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine...