Brazil’s Butantan aims to supply 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by year-end

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 28 days ago

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Butantan institute could supply at least 40 million doses of its own COVID-19 vaccine called Butanvac in the fourth quarter of 2021, said Director Dimas Covas on Thursday. Speaking before a Senate panel investigating the federal government’s handling of the pandemic, Covas said clinical trials of...

wncy.com
