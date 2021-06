WATERTOWN — A woman was arrested after she allegedly struck a stop sign, drove away from officers at the scene and then crashed into a vehicle in a driveway this week. At around 7:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Traci L. Weir was driving down North Massey Street when she allegedly attempted a right turn onto Prospect Street at a high rate of speed. A police report states that as she made the turn, her vehicle entered the oncoming lane of traffic and then crashed into a stop sign on the other side of the road. She then allegedly fled from officers in her vehicle and continued on Massey Street, where she would end up in the driveway of 525 Mundy St.