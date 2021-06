Social media is an important tool for personal branding and marketing. Among all the available social media platforms, Facebook has the largest audience and is still the most used platform. Growing on Facebook and having a strong digital presence will help your brand increase its reputation in the industry and customers would be more likely to connect with you. You could grow on Facebook by using the organic growth methods, but it takes time, consistency, and effort. In case you are short on time and don’t mind spending some money, you could enlist the help of third-party services or social media management companies. It saves you time and effort when you buy Facebook likes and gain the boost your account needs to fuel its digital presence without the heavy lifting.