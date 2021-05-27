Cancel
Atlanta, GA

MSM Grads Begin Residency Journeys with Complimentary Elite Status from Hyatt and American Airlines

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 from Morehouse School of Medicine received more than their degrees when they walked across the stage at the 37th Commencement Exercises on May 15. With a shared focus on celebrating the diversity of their workforces, travelers, guests, and communities, American Airlines and Hyatt are coming together to provide MSM graduates with complimentary Executive Platinum elite status in the American Airlines AAdvantage® loyalty program and Globalist elite status in Hyatt’s World of Hyatt loyalty program for one year. This includes students who earned the Doctor of Medicine degree, Master of Public Health, and students from the Graduate Education Biomedical Sciences who earned their PhD.

