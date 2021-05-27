Adrien Van Beveren is behind the wheel again

Infections from Covid-19 are declining in Europe, and the main circuits ready to host F1 in the coming weeks are breathing: France, Austria and the Netherlands. If the goal at Paul Ricard is to get 45,000 spectators for the weekend (spread out over the three-day period), the goal at the Red Bull Ring is to get 3,000 people per day, given the large spaces in the Styria circuit. This is how we work to reach up to 40,000 spectators between the two races on June 27 and July 4. In Zandvoort – after Dutch Prime Minister Rutte announced an easing of measures in the Netherlands from June 5 – the goal is to sell out in the stands, or 105,000 spectators for the Grand Prix on September 5.