Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Adrien Van Beveren is behind the wheel again

By Haley Snyder
nextvame.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEIn 2019, at the wheel of a Citroën C3 R5, Adrien Van Beveren caused quite a stir on the little slippery roads of the Rallye du Touquet. Three victories at Le Touquet … at the Enduropale. The three-time Enduropale award winner tries racing again even if motorcycle remains his hobby.

nextvame.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behind The Wheel#Dakar#Motorcycle Racing#Car Racing#Citron#Rallye Du Touquet#Rally De Touquet#Rally Du Touquet#Cycling#Driving#Drive#R5#Joy#Ph Sport#Citro N C3#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsplanetf1.com

Mazepin to ‘stay humble’ in backmarking car

Nikita Mazepin says that, after competing at the front throughout his junior racing career, he will have to act with humility in his backmarking Haas. The Russian has had a steep learning curve since his arrival in Formula 1 this season, being on the end of criticism from his fellow drivers when he hasn’t been quick enough to respond to blue flags being waved at him, alongside spinning his VF-21 on multiple occasions.
Indianapolis, INIndianapolis Recorder

Young boy comes full circle with Andretti behind the wheel

While it’s now been a mind-boggling 52 years, I can still recall it as if it was yesterday. I was immediately hooked on IndyCar racing after my father loaded up that big ol’ Chrysler we had with a cooler full of sandwiches and sodas and took his 10-year-old skinny, gregarious son to watch the 1969 Indianapolis 500 through his glasses that were so thick they resembled Coke bottles.
Motorsportsenmnews.com

F1 2021 doubles down on realism — both on and off the track

So, the gravy train in Bahrain is over. Taking a spin with a work-in-progress build of F1 2021, I quickly realized that, once the game launches next month, I will have to put in a lot of work setting up my Formula 1 car for an early season racetrack where I’ve always run in the top 10. In F1 2020, I could even poach a podium finish at Bahrain International Circuit, even with the difficulty set in the high 90s (out of 110), with the low-rated debut car for the game’s new My Team career mode.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Of Course Travis Pastrana's New Drag Racing Series Has a Jump

Travis Pastrana's Gymkhana-spec Subaru WRX STI is an overwhelming force of nature. With 862 horsepower and all the wings you can imagine, it is a purpose-built monster designed to complete the wide variety of stunts necessary for his recent Gymkhana video. While the video may be done, the car has not stopped being interesting.
Video GamesIGN

Hot Wheels Unleashed Wants to Make Arcade Racing Fans Feel Young Again

If you asked a friend what comes to mind if you mention the words ‘toy car’ and ‘video game’, it feels likely their answer would be Micro Machines. The original Micro Machines game is an iconic smash hit that helped catapult Codemasters from being a budget 8-bit games publisher to becoming one of the UK’s top independent studios. The quality of the series it spawned may have wavered over the years but there’s no doubt Micro Machines remains a household name when it comes to top-down, turbocharged, toy-based racing.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Super2 teams unhappy at forced Winton trip

Dunlop Super2 Series competitors are unhappy at being forced into their wasteful Winton trip, given the obvious potential for the event to be cancelled. Support category crews had already arrived at the regional Victorian circuit last Thursday morning when Supercars opted to postpone the Winton SuperSprint until the weekend of Saturday, July 31.
AutoExpress

How to drive - improve your life behind the wheel

If you have a driving licence, you know how to drive, but if you think that the process of learning to drive ends when the driving instructor tells you you’ve passed, you’re very much mistaken. We’re all learning to drive every time we get behind the wheel, at least we should be. Honing your skills, gaining experience and striving to be a safer, better driver is a process that should never end.
Tennisplanetf1.com

Sainz Jr never considered rallying over Formula 1

His father may be a rally legend, but Carlos Sainz says he never came close to following in his footsteps rather than pursuing an F1 career. Sainz has enjoyed an excellent six years on the grid, driving for two of the biggest names in the sport, McLaren and Ferrari, and finishing on the podium three times despite only ever being in midfield machinery.
Motorsportsracefans.net

F1’s endless tyre chatter is “super-boring” – Coulthard

Formula 1 has become too dominated by tyre management, according to former racer David Coulthard. The 13-times grand prix winner, who now appears in Channel 4’s F1 coverage, raced on tyres provided by a range of different suppliers during his 15-year career, which ended in 2008. “I’ve driven on Goodyears,...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Supercars outlines new Gen3 timeline

As it stands, the category wants to have two Gen3 prototypes – one Ford Mustang and one Chevrolet Camaro – taking part in real-world track testing by August. The plan is then for the new cars to begin racing in 2022 – although Supercars has now formally conceded that a mid-season, or even late-season, introduction is on the table.
Beauty & Fashiontheface.com

Palace x Mercedes AMG: a need for speed

It was only a matter of time before Palace shook hands with speed – the motorised kind, obviously. The London skate brand has long-established a knack for remixing the best in fashion, art, music and even booze, but Palace x Mercedes-AMG is their latest and most adventurous collaboration to date.
Indianapolis, INracer.com

F1 open to avoiding Indy clash so its drivers can compete

Formula 1 managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn says the sport is open to avoiding a clash between the Monaco Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500 in future. This year was the first time since 2003 that Indy didn’t clash with an F1 race, with Monaco taking place a week before the 500. As the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway always takes place on Memorial Day weekend, it’s likely the timing of Monaco would need to shift slightly and Brawn tells RACER that’s something that would be considered if it’s better for motorsport as a whole.
Motorsportsnewsnetnebraska.org

Formula 1: Fans at the races in France, Austria and the Netherlands. Zandvoort dreams of selling it all

Infections from Covid-19 are declining in Europe, and the main circuits ready to host F1 in the coming weeks are breathing: France, Austria and the Netherlands. If the goal at Paul Ricard is to get 45,000 spectators for the weekend (spread out over the three-day period), the goal at the Red Bull Ring is to get 3,000 people per day, given the large spaces in the Styria circuit. This is how we work to reach up to 40,000 spectators between the two races on June 27 and July 4. In Zandvoort – after Dutch Prime Minister Rutte announced an easing of measures in the Netherlands from June 5 – the goal is to sell out in the stands, or 105,000 spectators for the Grand Prix on September 5.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Gen3 taking shape as Supercars begins aero parity work

Supercars and UK engineering group D2H Advanced Technologies have begun the process of achieving aerodynamic parity between the Gen3 specification Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. Several parties have been tasked with the development of the next-generation car while a dedicated Gen3 working group headed by category CEO Sean Seamer has...
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Ferrari narrow engine deficit, ahead in charging

Ferrari have moved closer to Mercedes in terms of engine power, but are reportedly now the leader on the charging side. The current Formula 1 power units may be the most efficient hybrid engines in the world, but their complexity and cost means that changes are needed for the new generation of power units which are set to arrive in 2025.